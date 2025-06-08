An afternoon to forget for Southwick and Shoreham 2nd XI

Southwick and Shoreham 2nd XI v Rustington 3rd XI

With the 1st elevens outing at the charming Clayton ground rained off, it fell to the seconds to entertain local cricket lovers as they finally managed to start their season with a home match against Rustington 3s.

Rustington won the toss and stuck the Wickers in on a drying wicket. The innings began badly when Kevin Peel was run out by Finley Ansell for nought and a sorry procession of rusty batters were soon treading a weary path back to the pavilion.

Five of them deeming it unnecessary to trouble the scorer as S&S subsided to a dreadful 4 for 5 from 6 overs and a subsequent 10 for 8 from 10! Eventually reaching the giddy heights of 31 all out, Stephen Lloyd top scoring with 8.

The family of the match are the Palmers, 14-year-old Jessica bowling very accurately for her 4 (6-2-9-4) wickets ably supported by her Dad Danny’s (age undisclosed!) 5-4-2-3.

Despite the loss of Harvey Metcalfe for 2 (Ct. Andy Hyatt b. Dean Ghasemi) Rustington sailed to victory in 6 overs thanks to Matthew Lehmann’s 20 and David Sterley’s 10.

An afternoon to forget for a sorry Southwick and Shoreham but a wonderful day out for the Palmer family.

Sunday saw an improvement in fortunes with the U-9’s winning at Henfield. Debutant Cass scored 11 from 5 balls whilst Eiji finished the game with 2 run outs, a catch on the boundary, 2 bowled and maiden in the last over.

The U11s also triumphed against St.Peters on Southwick Green. Harry hit 14, Kyle 10 and Nathan 9 whilst Ronnie, Nathan and Theo took the bowling honours.

The Duke of Wellington played a tight game against Palmers at Hove Rec. Rahul took 3 wickets as Palmers reached 158 for 7, the Welly falling just short in a reply of 153 all out with an over left. Simon Parker top scored with 3