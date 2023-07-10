'Another massive step' - Sussex Cricket Foundation officially opens brand-new indoor cricket net facility in Crawley

The Sussex Cricket Foundation has officially opened a brand-new indoor net facility at the Apple Tree Centre, a modern multi-purpose meeting place offering a wealth of facilities for business and community use located in Crawley.

The opening represents another huge step in the Foundation’s ambitious Crawley Urban Plan, which aims to provide as many opportunities as possible for people from all backgrounds to play the game of cricket. Representatives from Sussex Cricket and the Sussex Cricket Foundation were joined by several key figures from the local community including, John Barclay Trustee of the Cama Cricket Charitable Trust & Sussex Cricket President, Conservative MP for Crawley Henry Smith and The Worshipful the Mayor of Crawley Councillor Jilly Hart, for the official ceremony.

The installation of the nets will help to provide indoor cricket provisions for local Clubs and community groups within the town, allowing them to train throughout the entirety of the year. The space allows for up to three cricket lanes to be used at any one time and is fully air conditioned, as well as having underfloor heating, meaning it can be used 365 days a year.

To help deliver the project, the Sussex Cricket Foundation acquired financial support from the Cama Cricket Charitable Trust, who previously helped to provide all-weather pitches around other locations in Crawley. Speaking on the support provided, Chris Warne, a Trustee of the Trust said: “The Trustees of the Cama Cricket Charitable Trust believe Spen would have been delighted that they have given financial support towards the development of indoor cricket facilities at the Apple Tree Centre and phase one of the Crawley Urban Plan. This results in the creation of new facilities for a thriving, passionate and diverse cricket community.”

The Sussex Cricket Foundation will also utilise the facility to run school and community programmes such as Street Cricket. Matt Parsons, Territory Manager for the Sussex Cricket Foundation added: “The opening of this brand-new facility in the heart of the community in Crawley represents another massive step in our Crawley Urban Cricket Plan.

“At the time of launching plan, there was not a single indoor cricket facility in the entire town, so creating a facility such as this was a huge priority for the Foundation.

“I am extremely grateful to everybody who has made this possible and I am certain that this facility will enable people from all backgrounds to play the game that we all love.”

You can find out more about the Crawley Urban Plan here.

1 . Official opening of new cricket nets in Crawley Matt Parsons, Territory Manager for the Sussex Cricket Foundation, at the opening at the Apple Tree Centre. Picture: Sussex Cricket Photo: Southern News & Pictures (SNAP):Sussex Cricket

2 . Official opening of new cricket nets in Crawley The new nets at the Apple Tree Centre in Ifield. Picture: Sussex Cricket Photo: Southern News & Pictures (SNAP):Sussex Cricket

3 . Official opening of new cricket nets in Crawley Sussex CEO Rob Andrew, Henry Smith MP, Mayor Jilly Hart, and Matt Parsons were blessed at the Hindu Temple at the Apple Tree Centre prior to opening the new nets . Picture: Sussex Cricket Photo: Southern News & Pictures (SNAP):Sussex Cricket

4 . Official opening of new cricket nets in Crawley Matt Parsons, Territory Manager for the Sussex Cricket Foundation, with the Apple Tree Centre's Bharat Lukka. Picture: Sussex Cricket Photo: Southern News & Pictures (SNAP):Sussex Cricket

Next Page Page 1 of 2