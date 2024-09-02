Arnold's Herstmonceux heroics for LSM

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Herstmonceux 136 all out Lewes St Michaels 137-7

Lewes St Michaels clinched the win at Herstmonceux, but an old school batting collapse kept the game interesting until the end.

Saints won the toss and bowled in the overcast conditions; Matt Piller (1-24) getting some early joy with the ball. Shrey Nilvarna (2-28) and Naimat Zafary (2-20) both bowled really good spells, taking vital wickets whilst keeping the runs in check.

James Sale once again took an exceptional catch at first slip from a deflection off the keeper’s glove. George Scott (1-12) continued the tight bowling and was rewarded with a wicket, before Sam Barnett put in a superb spell with the ball, taking 4-23 to rattle through the home side's lineup; Herstmonceux finishing on 136 all out. Graham Bennet top-scored for the hosts with 31.

Nilvarna, Arnold and Barnett.

The Lewes side's chase seemed to be going swimmingly at 100-3, after a lovely knock from Naweed Zafary (28), who was dismissed by an excellent reaction grab by Paul Sandalls at slip off the bowling of Lara Bennett.

However, Saints managed to make the final 37 runs much less comfortable than hoped for after a batting collapse that saw four wickets fall in quick succession; Paul Sandalls the dangerman again taking 3-24.

Fortunately, there was a constant presence at one end of the pitch in the form of Richard Arnold, who played a superb innings, reining in his earlier aggressive play to marshall the Lewes side over the line, finishing on an excellent 41 not out.

With a cool head (albeit a very sweaty one) he held his nerve on a tricky pitch. Shrey Nilvarna was 10 not out at the other end, as Lewes St Michaels picked up full points from the match to see them consolidate second spot in the league.

Arnold in action.

A great performance from Arnold who was in pads for every ball of the match, having also put in a solid shift behind the stumps with the gloves as well.

Next up: LSM's final match of the season at home to Tunbridge Wells Borderers. A win will see Saints finish in the second promotion spot.