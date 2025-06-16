Ashling CC fall to narrow defeat at home to Emsworth
Winning the toss and batting first on an unpredictable wicket, Emsworth, thanks to scores of 57 by Hari and 52 by Palin who featured in a 4th wicket stand of 83, ended their innings on 184 in their allotted overs.
Charlie Colley (3/34), Jamie Edwards (2/25) and Sharon Tauro (2/10) were the home club's most successful bowlers.
For the second week running Ashling's openers were removed cheaply and were soon reduced to 18/3 before a 5th wicket partnership of 85 between skipper Stuart Cameron (61) and Sharon Tauro (32) backed up by Paul Colley (23no) saw them end 13 runs short of their target ending on 171/6.