Ashling CC season ends in a heavy defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ashling CC v Portsmouth Community CC

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashling Cricket Club faced a 169-run defeat by the visiting Portsmouth Community Cricket Club in their season's final match of 2024.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Portsmouth Community amassed a formidable 274/4 in their 35 overs, thanks to opener James Griffiths' unbeaten 101 and Dave Sampson's 94.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashling's Captain, James Lander, ended with figures of 3/34. In their response, only John Wood with 29 and Rob Colaco with 20 offered any substantial resistance to the visitors' bowling attack, as the team was dismissed for 105.

Rohul, with 4/31, and Whiteaway, with 3/22, were the standout bowlers for Portsmouth.