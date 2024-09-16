Ashling CC season ends in a heavy defeat
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ashling Cricket Club faced a 169-run defeat by the visiting Portsmouth Community Cricket Club in their season's final match of 2024.
After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Portsmouth Community amassed a formidable 274/4 in their 35 overs, thanks to opener James Griffiths' unbeaten 101 and Dave Sampson's 94.
Ashling's Captain, James Lander, ended with figures of 3/34. In their response, only John Wood with 29 and Rob Colaco with 20 offered any substantial resistance to the visitors' bowling attack, as the team was dismissed for 105.
Rohul, with 4/31, and Whiteaway, with 3/22, were the standout bowlers for Portsmouth.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.