Ashling CC v Emsworth CC

Ashling CC achieved their most significant victory of the season, overpowering Emsworth CC by 125 runs.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Dan Webb (2/23) and Chris Pailing (2/21) were the standout bowlers for the visitors. In their turn at batting Ashling CC's bowlers, 17-year-old Jamie Edwards (3/24) and 13-year-old George Bater (3/19), effectively restricted the Emsworth batsmen, with only Dan Webb showing any resistance scoring 28 out of their total of 102.