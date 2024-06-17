Ashling CC v Emsworth CC
Ashling CC achieved their most significant victory of the season, overpowering Emsworth CC by 125 runs.
Openers Stuart Cameron, with 41 runs, and Gavin Bater, contributing 37 runs, established a solid start with an 84-run partnership.
Ben Harrild's rapid 52 runs helped Ashling CC to finish on 227/7.
Dan Webb (2/23) and Chris Pailing (2/21) were the standout bowlers for the visitors. In their turn at batting Ashling CC's bowlers, 17-year-old Jamie Edwards (3/24) and 13-year-old George Bater (3/19), effectively restricted the Emsworth batsmen, with only Dan Webb showing any resistance scoring 28 out of their total of 102.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.