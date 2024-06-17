Ashling CC v Emsworth CC

Ashling made it two in a row.
Ashling CC achieved their most significant victory of the season, overpowering Emsworth CC by 125 runs.

Openers Stuart Cameron, with 41 runs, and Gavin Bater, contributing 37 runs, established a solid start with an 84-run partnership.

Ben Harrild's rapid 52 runs helped Ashling CC to finish on 227/7.

Dan Webb (2/23) and Chris Pailing (2/21) were the standout bowlers for the visitors. In their turn at batting Ashling CC's bowlers, 17-year-old Jamie Edwards (3/24) and 13-year-old George Bater (3/19), effectively restricted the Emsworth batsmen, with only Dan Webb showing any resistance scoring 28 out of their total of 102.

