Ashling CC v Shirrell Heath CC

Ashling recorded their first win of the 2025 season at the third attempt beating Shirrell Heath by 77 runs.

Ashling's innings began smoothly, but at 51/1, they suffered a collapse, losing 5 wickets for just 11 runs. With the score at 62/6, Charlie Colley stepped in at number eight and delivered an unbeaten 79, guiding the team to a respectable 169/9 with help from the tailenders. Shirrell Heath's bowlers, Cross (3/16) and Parker (2/15), were the most economical. The visitors faced a similar struggle, collapsing to 67/7 before their lower order faltered, leaving them all out for 92. Jamie Edwards (3/6 in six overs) and Sharon Tauro (2/13) were the standout bowlers for the home side.

