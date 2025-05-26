Ashling CC v Yellow Stump CC

A 10th wicket partnership of 94 between Matthew Reynolds (53 no) and Maurice Leigh (26 no) was not enough to save Yellow Stump from a 4 wicket defeat against Ashling.

The pair coming together with the score at 69/9 punished the Ashling bowlers in the final 17 overs and the score ended on 169/9. Will Baker (3/25) and Charlie Colley (2/11) were the pick of the home teams bowlers.

Ashling got off to a slow start in the chase and after being 39/3 off 13 overs began to accelerate the innings thanks to a quick fire (53 no) by Jamie Edwards and with contributions from Osama Shah (28) Charlie Colley (27) Will Baker (25) saw Ashling home by 4 wickets and 9 overs to spare. A mention for Michael Shoulders for his 3/11 spell with the ball.