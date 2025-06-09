Ashling suffer a heavy defeat at home to Westbourne.
Ashling CC v Westbourne CC
After losing two wickets in the first over a 5th wicket partnership of 82 between Sharon Tauro (61no) and Will Chrystal (47 retired) plus a four ball 22 by Jamie Edwards, Ashling ended their innings on a respectable 188/6. Westbourne's Dean Kehagias finished with figures of 3/29.
The reply lasted just 27 overs with openers Rithin Panicker (110no) and Jobin Charapparambil (32) featuring in an opening stand of 110 then an unbroken partnership of 82 between Rithin and Giles Weller (37no) saw Westbourne comfortably home with overs to spare.