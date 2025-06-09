Ashling suffer a heavy defeat at home to Westbourne.

By Ian Craig
Contributor
Published 9th Jun 2025, 07:53 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 08:24 BST
Tell us your club news.Tell us your club news.
Tell us your club news.
Ashling CC v Westbourne CC

After losing two wickets in the first over a 5th wicket partnership of 82 between Sharon Tauro (61no) and Will Chrystal (47 retired) plus a four ball 22 by Jamie Edwards, Ashling ended their innings on a respectable 188/6. Westbourne's Dean Kehagias finished with figures of 3/29.

The reply lasted just 27 overs with openers Rithin Panicker (110no) and Jobin Charapparambil (32) featuring in an opening stand of 110 then an unbroken partnership of 82 between Rithin and Giles Weller (37no) saw Westbourne comfortably home with overs to spare.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice