Ashling suffer heavy defeat by tourists
For the first time in years, Ashling CC welcomed a touring team, Wonersh CC from Surrey, for a Saturday match.
The guests chose to bat first and tallied 204/2 in their allotted overs, with openers Richard Miller (98) and John Neal (96 not out) contributing to a 200-run partnership for the second wicket.
Ashling's opener, Stuart Cameron, was the sole batsman to offer any opposition, scoring 55 of his team's 106 runs.
