Ashling suffer heavy defeat by tourists

By Ian Craig
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2024, 09:48 BST
For the first time in years, Ashling CC welcomed a touring team, Wonersh CC from Surrey, for a Saturday match.

The guests chose to bat first and tallied 204/2 in their allotted overs, with openers Richard Miller (98) and John Neal (96 not out) contributing to a 200-run partnership for the second wicket.

Ashling's opener, Stuart Cameron, was the sole batsman to offer any opposition, scoring 55 of his team's 106 runs.

