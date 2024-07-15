Ashling suffer heavy home defeat
Ashling v Knowle Village
Ashling suffered a heavy 96-run defeat at the hands of visitors Knowle Village.
A knock of 104 by opener Paul Gwynne, aided by 53 from Danny McLeish, saw them total 243/6.
A disastrous start by Ashling's top order saw them slump to 8/4 off 3 overs before opener Sharon Tauro, who carried his bat with 65 not out, and Charlie Colley (52) gave the final score of 147 some respectability.
Richard Tout returned impressive figures of 6/8.
