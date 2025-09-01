Ashling suffer heavy home defeat
Ashling CC v Slindon CC
Choosing to bat on a wicket that had been under covers since Tuesday due to bad weather, Slindon posted 185/9 in their innings, largely thanks to D Heater's impressive 95.
Jamie Edwards (2/20) and Charlie Ellis (2/34) were the standout bowlers for the home club.
Ashling, in pursuit of the target, suffered a dramatic collapse at 10/5 and eventually fell well short, managing only 68.
C Eyre (5/9) was the chief destroyer for Slindon, troubling the Ashling batsmen throughout.