Ashling suffer heavy home defeat

By Ian Craig
Contributor
Published 1st Sep 2025, 07:53 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 09:39 BST
Tell us your club news.placeholder image
Tell us your club news.
Ashling CC v Slindon CC

Choosing to bat on a wicket that had been under covers since Tuesday due to bad weather, Slindon posted 185/9 in their innings, largely thanks to D Heater's impressive 95.

Most Popular

Jamie Edwards (2/20) and Charlie Ellis (2/34) were the standout bowlers for the home club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ashling, in pursuit of the target, suffered a dramatic collapse at 10/5 and eventually fell well short, managing only 68.

C Eyre (5/9) was the chief destroyer for Slindon, troubling the Ashling batsmen throughout.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice