Ashling win thriller
Singleton CC v Ashling CC
Batting first on a slow track, Ashling, after winning the toss and electing to bat, made steady progress throughout their innings then lost their last four wickets for just 13 runs to end on 137 thanks to captain James Lander who lead from the front with a knock of 45 not out.
Singleton's Court (3/17) and Ward (2/24) were the pick of the hosts bowlers.
In reply, after a slow start, Singleton increased the run rate after the drinks break with Maclean (43) and Maloney (28) taking them agonisingly two runs short of the winning target.
