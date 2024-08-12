Ashling win tight encounter

Tell us your club news.

Ashling, choosing to bat first in this timed match, declared at 169/7, bolstered by contributions from Sharon Tauro (52), Charlie Colley (35), and a late surge by Jamie Edwards (30 not out), especially after a precarious start at 20/4.

Academics kept pace with the required run rate but ultimately fell short by 14 runs, as their last three wickets tumbled for just three runs.

Charlie Ellis (4/22) and James Lander (3/41) stood out as the home team's leading bowlers.