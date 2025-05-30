Game week three of the 2025 season saw Little Common Ramblers CC host Glynde & Beddingham in Division 3 East of the Sussex Cricket League looking to build on their first two wins of the season.

On a wet morning, both sides were happy to see the covers had been on overnight. Most of the county having won the toss would've elected to bowl first on such a dreary morning but skipper Jon Meredith was confident in the pitch and decided to bat first.

Glynde dismissed both openers Tom Crathern (7) & Chris Meredith (4) to leave Ramblers 20-2 before Malcolm Johnson (28) started the rebuild alongside Jon Meredith who top scored with a vital 52.

Varun Khullar also contributed with a valuable 24 but wickets fell frequently with most of the damage made by Glynde's Ollie Bailey (4-25). Ramblers climbed up to a total of 157 before being bowled out with 2 overs remaining of their innings.

Australian overseas star Kaleb Auld took his first five-fer for the club

At tea, it would've been considered a low total and early wickets was essential. Glynde were clear favourites at this point but what was to follow was an extraordinary display of bowling from the Rambler openers Kaleb Auld & Varun Khullar (3-20).

The top 3 Glynde batsman fell for just 1 run leaving them 1-3. The wickets continued to fall quickly including an outstanding catch from Tom Crathern before Kaleb completed his fifer (5-40) leaving the visitors 27-8 and with a result almost certain for the home side.

However, Glynde didn't give up without a fight. Bailey (31) & Silvester (44) re-applied the pressure suddenly looking like they were going to pull the game back in their direction.

The fight back was stopped thanks to Renay Meadows (2-17) & another spectacular catch from Harvey Jack diving forward. Renay's second wicket saw the innings wrapped up with Glynde 103 all out, 54 runs short of Ramblers total.

Little Common's start to life in Division 3 is perfect with 3 wins out of 3 and maximum 90 points. This week, the Ramblers travel to Cuckfield looking to extend their record.