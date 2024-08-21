Australian and West Indian overseas stars give Sussex a double lift for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Overseas stars Daniel Hughes and Jayden Seales have committed to Sussex for the 2025 season after shining in their 2024 stints.

Australian left-handed batter Hughes will be available for all of Sussex’s County Championship and T20 Vitality Blast fixtures.

Hughes, who finished top-run scorer in the group stages of this year’s T20 Vitality Blast, accumulated 560 runs at average of 43.07, including five half-centuries and top score of 96 not-out.

Those runs helped the Sussex Sharks book a home quarter-final against Lancashire Lightning, which takes place on Wednesday 4th September at The 1st Central County Ground.

Daniel Hughes in T20 Blast action | Picture: Sussex Cricket

He will also feature in Sussex’s final five County Championship games this season as the Club looks to secure promotion to the first division.

Hughes said: “I’ve loved my first season with Sussex. The boys, coaches, club and the entire Sussex community have welcomed me with open arms and it already feels like home.

"When Farby asked me to sign on for another season I was quick to jump at the opportunity to come back next year. I’m excited to see what we can do for the rest of this season and to keep building into next year. Can’t wait to see what lies ahead.”

Head Coach Paul Farbrace added: “Dan has been top class for us on and off the field, he has bought a wealth of experience to the dressing room and has seriously helped some of our young batters with the development of their games.

Jayden Seales | Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

“He has also scored consistent runs and helped the club achieve a home quarter-final in the Blast. Taking over from Cheteshwar is not an easy task, but Dan has fitted in brilliantly and we are all delighted he will be back for the whole of next season.”

West Indies Test bowler Seales will also return to the club at the start of the 2025 season. The right-arm fast-bowler will be available for selection for the first block of the County Championship fixtures.

Seales featured in the first seven of Sussex’s County Championship matches this season, taking 38 wickets at an average of 25.29. His best figures of 5-29 for Sussex came in a scintillating spell against Derbyshire, helping Sussex to a comfortable innings and 124-run victory, cementing their place at the top of the second division in the County Championship.

Seales recently took 13 wickets in the Test series against England and has taken a total of 62 wickets in 15 appearances for the West Indies.

Seales, said: “It is an absolute pleasure to re-sign for Sussex. I have really enjoyed my time there this season and was very excited when the opportunity came to sign again. I can’t wait to be with the team again and hopefully in Division 1 next year!”

Farbrace added: “I am delighted that Jayden has signed to return to Hove next season, he is a fabulous bowler and a high-quality person. He showed on many occasions during the early season that he runs in hard every ball, whatever the conditions and situation in the game. He gave himself a great chance of success every day.

“Jayden is an incredibly popular guy in the dressing room, and everyone at the club will be delighted to see him back with us next season and we are all delighted with his continual development playing for the West Indies.”