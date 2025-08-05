Sussex CCC head coach Paul Farbrace admits the team have ‘an awful lot of work to do’ in their final three County Championship games to make sure they stay in Division 1.

An innings defeat to Yorkshire last week was their second hefty loss in a fortnight, coming straight after a similar reverse to Essex at Hove a week earlier.

The table shows Sussex in sixth spot on 127 points – but they are only 13 points ahead of Durham, who in ninth occupy the top of two relegation spots.

Sussex were third before the pair of defeats and Farbrace went as far as saying that one or two Sussex players had shown they were probably more suited to Division 2 of the County Championship rather than Division 1.

Sussex coach Paul Farbrace has laid it on the line to his Sussex team | Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Their final three games – all in September – are at home to Hampshire and Yorkshire then away to Worcestershire.

Before then they are playing their One Day Cup campaign, which has begun this week.

Farbrace said after the loss in Yorkshire: “The last two weeks have been very similar (innings defeats to Essex and Yorkshire).

“The really disappointing thing for me - I spoke to players last week about this - is you could be beaten by a better team, which I can take. What I can't take is a lack of fight.

“Our bowling's been so poor for the last two games. I know that's going to sound like a ridiculous thing to say when you've been bowled out twice for 200 in a game. But our bowling has just been so ordinary.

“Yorkshire played superbly. They batted brilliantly. At the end of the day, it’s down to me because I said last week at the end of the game that we’d be picking pretty much the same team apart from one bowling change.

“We made that, and Danny Lamb came in because we thought that would be a better bowling option and also a better batting option. I said I'd give them all the chance to do it again, and they've done it all again.

“They've done exactly the same as they did last week, so that's on me. I take full responsibility for that. I obviously haven't got them in a position this week to be ready for a fight.

“What it has shown is that, having started really well in the division, one or two have run out of steam and one or two have shown that actually they're probably better off in the second division than the first division. That might sound harsh, but I'm afraid that's where we're at.

“This has shown that we have an awful lot of work to do with our final three games in September to stay in Division One.”