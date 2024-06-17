Barcombe 2nds in action

By Paul TrowerContributor
Published 17th Jun 2024, 14:25 BST
Tell us your cricket club news.Tell us your cricket club news.
Tell us your cricket club news.
Sussex cricket league Div 11 east (north)Barcombe 2nds v Glynde 3rds

Barcombe 185 all out in 38.1 oversAde Broadway 70 Stanley Hughes 47Glynde 171-7 in 40 oversStanley Hughes 2-12 in 9 overs Ade Broadway 2-37 Keith Savage 2-44Barcombe won by 14 runs

Related topics:Sussex

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.