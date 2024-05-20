Barcombe can't redeem themselves as they lose to Saint

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Matthias 181 for 9Barcombe 128 ao

On a grey cloudy Saturday, half the team assembled at The Royal Oak. Sunglasses and pasties were the order of business to cure some very sore heads. Kane Black was welcomed back to the side this week finally putting his luxurious pristine White Van to good use by taking 6 of the teams cricket bags.

Once Tucker had survived his mishap of being at the wrong part of Sussex University and Will J had walked a mile from where he parked his car, Stewart headed out for the toss. Going against his usual call of heads he opted for tails, amazingly he guess correctly and decided to bowl first.

Stewart stood at the top of his mark with his fresh new buzz cut, short and wide was the call as he pick up the first wicket in the first over. Coppard Snr shared the honours due to Trower being away on an Oversees scouting mission. Coppard Snr being full of a Cornish Pasty and having spent half an hour moaning about opening the bowling followed suit, picking up a wicket. By the time the openers finished up St Matthias were at 40-4.

Marler and Johanson were first and second change continuing the hard work. Cordwell fresh from his evening of compéring was as vocal as ever in his new gloves behind the stumps, with the important ones sticking and deciding to use the rest of his body for everything else. Marler's first ball was extraordinary, the way he dragged it down wide outside off enticing the batter into a thick edge which to Cordwel'ls surprise he claimed along with most of the batman's bat.

Tommy G and Coppard Jnr were patrolling the field well. Whilst Kane was entertaining everyone every time he ran or fell over. Seren channelled his inner Happy Gilmore as he wanted to use his chest more than his hands.

There was just enough time for Kane Black spell after Tommy G had kept it tight and picking up a wicket. Kane stood at the top of his mark to send down to wides much to delight of his Skipper. Finding his range he bowled his Arm Ball which ripped through the off stump taking it out the ground. Marler and Black clearly had a falling out in the taxi on the way home last night resulting in Marler deciding he didn't want to claim a catch of Black's bowling.

A well fought 40 overs left Barcombe need 182 to win.

A shake up in the order saw Callf and Cordwell open the batting, a gamble it was and had paid off when the latter had carved the ball way to Third Man for the first boundary. Joy was short lived when Cordwell received a straight yorker his achillies heel.

Coppard Jnr joined Callf and they set about with aplomb. Callf was in the zone and had that look in his eye, driving and dabbing beautifully with Coppard Jnr following suit, they quickly raced to 70 before Callf had one dab to many by playing on to his own stumps.

An over later Coppard Jnr played one pull too many as he didn't want to bat with his Skipper. With Marler walking out to join Stewart the were hopefully of a rebuild what happened next left most people speechless. A ball change and a bowler out of the Kane Black school for bowling rattled through Marler's defences, bringing Tucker to the crease only to be sent packing next ball(it's always tough to receive an lbw from a left arm over) that being said Black strode out to the crease to face the hattrick ball.

His Skipper's words were get forward, bat out in front and don't give the umpire a reason to give you out. He went back and across all 3 stumps to be hit in front of middle. 3 in 3 for the bowler.

Tommy G fought hard as Stewart dug deep at the other end. Tommy feel and Coppard Snr came to the crease, he and Stewart set about in 10s chipping away at the score, both batters settled and Coppard Snr decided to miss a straight one.

Seren joined the crease against his former team but sadly didn't trouble the scorers bringing Will J out to the middle. Stewart began farming the strike mixed with lusty blows to the delight of the team. Johanson had 2 balls to survive, getting forwards to smother the first one, with the call from Tucker on the side about playing for the draw Johanson missed the 2nd one being bowled leaving Stewart stranded at the other end.

Questions remain to be answered, will Coppard Jnr make it past 30, is Black still chuntering about being given out, is Coppard Snr still going on about having to open the bowling and will Barcombe win in May?