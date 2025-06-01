Barcombe CC failed for the second week running, losing by six wickets away to Ifield seconds.

They were all out for 163 in their Division 6 Central match at Ifield before the hosts won by six wickets.

Barcombe finally secured 11 players to make the journey to West Crawley to take on Ifield.

Skipper Harry Stewart called correctly, electing to bat first on a dry, used wicket. He led from the top alongside Callum Coppard and when a length delivery leapt over his head in the first over it looked to be one of those days for the batsmen.

Stewart and Coppard began well, Coppard scoring more freely than his mini-moon wearied batting partner. Stewart was the first to fall, succumbing to some mild sledging from the square leg umpire. Will Marler entered the fray at number 3 and looked to play himself into some sort of form.

Coppard eventually missed a straight full toss, leading Joe Wheatley to come to crease - bringing his broom with him to try and sweep his way to a total. When Wheatley fell - wishing he actually had a broom to one that almost went under the stumps - brother Josh (Wheatley, not a religious figure) came and went instantly, unfortunately falling 50 runs short of a half century.

Barcombe were in a bit of trouble and when Ade Broadway, Dave Weisner and Marler all fell that trouble got even deeper. Allan Trower and Dan Weisner couldn't repair the damage - not helped by Trower running Weisner out with a suicidal single.

It was left to last pair Paul Coppard and Joe Stewart to salvage what they could - Coppard managing to thrash a few extra runs and Stewart gamely running everything - eventually to his downfall off the last ball as Barcombe closed on 163. It was something to defend on an indifferent wicket but would require Barcombe to be on it in all facets of their bowling and fielding.

Unfortunately - perhaps due to being shocked by the provision of the lesser-spotted cricket tea - this was not the case. Joe Wheatley got the memo and bowled a menacing opening spell to pick up two wickets but that aside Ifield eased home with 10 overs to spare - much to the delight of the local support that was scattered on various benches around the ground - despite Harry Stewart and Josh Wheatley also picking up wickets along the way. The team will look to find their winning form again next week as they welcome Hurstpierpoint to the BRG.

Player of the match - Joe Wheatley - 23 runs, 2 wickets and a team thankful for how nice the square at Barcombe is.