Barcombe pulled up short of winning line by the weather

Barcombe 1st XI - 239-6

Plumpton 1st XI - 43-5

Match Abandoned. Rain.

With the season entering the final furlong, Barcombe made the short journey to close friends and rivals - Plumpton - looking to extend their winning run to five but knowing that there would be rain around rendering the going soft and a result unlikely.

Nevertheless, the squad assembled - having enjoyed a Friday night warm up befitting a team of men mostly over the age of 40 (think an extended WhatsApp pun session centred around horse racing).

Skipper Harry Stewart hedged his bets and called correctly at the toss, electing to bat first given the calculations of the Plumpton captain and the possibility of forcing a completed game. It worked in Barcombe's favour as Josh Burgess was running late (very unlike him as he is usually running fast) and Josh Wheatley presumed the start time was 1pm as usual.

Stewart strode out at the top of the order as usual but alongside him was a strange sight. The lesser-spotted Allan Trower padded up and at the wrong end of the line up. It turned out he hadn't had a 'moment' but was actually down to open in the aggressor role usually taken by Ole Callf.

For the first five overs, this looked a mistake as the ball skidded on and barely a shot was played in anger. Then, conditions became more stable and Stewart and Trower were able to start finding form - and a boundary or two.

Their partnership had moved into the 60s when Stewart hit a ball that was easier to leave, spooning a simple catch. Trower followed not long after to his nemesis, the full straight one and Paul Coppard and Josh Wheatley took over duties in the middle. They continued to score freely - despite a nagging line and length from Plumpton's spinners - dispatching the bad ball over the fences and looking to rotate strike where possible.

Again, both fell closely together (Wheatley recording another 50 in the process) - clearly not wanting to bat with anyone else - and Joe Wheatley and Will Marler began looking to move the score along to a competitive total.

When Wheatley was stumped, Ade Broadway - heroically able to take to the field after working a night shift - came to the crease and added some impetus with Marler to push Barcombe to a suitable total. Broadway fell at the last - finally succumbing to the exhaustion of his night shift - leaving the young bolter Ted Burke to secure a crucial 1 not out and leave Barcombe well poised on 239-6.

Every batter had contributed something, a theme of the season and part of the reason the team were still in the mix for a potential promotion spot.

After a rapid turn around with rain threatening, Barcombe's mature top-weight front 'runners' - Trower and Joe Wheatley - were back together once again, sharing the new ball along with ibuprofen and bio-freeze. They were unplayable on a moistening surface and had picked up two wickets - one of which was confidently caught by Ollie Allsobrook behind the stumps, so confidently he was smiling before the ball reached him - when the rain began to fall too heavily for the umpire's liking.

It had become trickier for the fielders too - David Christmas watching the ball roll between his freshly starched, off-white trousers. Well worth the match fee.

Having come off it was decided that tea would be taken to maintain the peace agreement, despite the fact the rain had abated. After quickly scoffing scones and sandwiches - the game resumed and Trower struck immediately, watching the ball nestle in Josh Wheatley's hands at first slip.

When Joe Wheatley picked up another - and Duckworth Lewis looming above Plumpton - Barcombe were well on top and looking like they might force the victory. Things would have been rosier had Stewart not replaced his hands with hooves, shelling two identical chances in two balls off Trower - who ended his spell with a slumped stroll out to graze in the pasture at fine-leg.

Just as Josh Wheatley picked up another, with only three more overs needed to constitute a game, the heavens began to open and the players disappeared into the changing rooms - and weren't seen again until the game was declared off and beers could be purchased.

Barcombe used the break - not to discuss tactics but to talk about first singles and albums that had been purchased. There were some questionable choices but we will leave you to decide who thought that Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan's duet was worth the money.

With 12 points in the bag, Barcombe still sit prettily in fourth spot - the perfect position for a successful season without accidentally getting promoted.

Next week the team play their final fixture against Preston Nomads 3rd XI at the BRG. They will be under starter's orders at 12:30 so head on down to watch for one final time this season.

Player of the Match - Allan Trower - my bat, my ball. (46 runs and 2 wickets)

1 . Contributed Allan Trower finally gets away from the starting gate to score runs Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Josh Wheatley with another 50 Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Paul Coppard. Getting into his stride Photo: Submitted