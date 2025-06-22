Barcombe were too hot for Rottingdean on Saturday with win number five for the season.

Barcombe - 248-6, Rottingdean 2nd XI - 196 - 8

Barcombe win by 52 runs.

The first team were back on their travels this week - leaving the comfort of consecutive victories at the BRG to take the short trip to the suburbs of Brighton to face Rottingdean in heat that would not have been out of place on a Greek Island rather than the southern coast of England.

Skipper Harry Stewart defends resolutely

A surprising lack of traffic meant the players arrived earlier than they would have liked. However, this meant they could take the opportunity to 'warm up' by sitting in the shade of the pavilion as Rottingdean went through their paces. Discussion turned to the toss and how backs would be turned to Harry Stewart if he did not win and elect to bat first. Luckily, the odds were in his favour and the mood lifted in the knowledge that everyone could stay out of the sun for a little longer.

Stewart and Ole Callf got things underway but were a little more circumspect than usual, a mixture of indifferent bounce and some good lines from the opening bowlers. Callf was the first to fall - dabbing at a straight ball that was simply undabbable to be bowled. Will Marler then joined Stewart and they continued to build a platform from which to attack.

Just as they were looking likely to accelerate, Stewart picked out long on - having tested the hands of mid-off with the previous delivery - leading Joe Wheatley to enter the fray. By now the spinners were on but Marler and Wheatley were able to navigate anything - dealing mostly in 1s and 2s, with the occasional 4 thrown in for good measure - partly due to the fact that whichever direction you struck the ball, it was uphill.

Again, just as they looked to be putting the foot down, Wheatley fell - not learning from previous mistakes to go back to a grubber and be bowled. It is not a shot you will find in any Wisden manuals. Marler fell not long after - quite literally as he toppled forward to a leg-side wide - he looked up, confused as to what was going on, to find out that he had been stumped. Fortunately, the distance was far enough for the square leg umpire to not have to make a contentious decision.

This meant Paul Coppard - fresh from a match winning hundred last week - and George Christmas had the job of rebuilding the innings to take Barcombe to something competitive. They did this with aplomb - running Rottingdean ragged with their scampered singles and battering boundaries with superb sweeps and classy cover drives. They had added 64 as a partnership when Christmas spooned one up in the air.

Ade Broadway came and went without providing much trouble for the scorers leaving Matt Cordwell, Barcombe's forgotten man, to join Coppard. Some say that he has been away, working on his timing - others say he has been spending the time plotting how to score in areas that he is not looking at. Either way - he came to the crease with four overs remaining and added a remarkable 52 runs with Coppard to take Barcombe to a considerable total of 248. Coppard ended unbeaten on 69 and Cordwell 24 - despite only using the edges of his beautifully clean bat.

It had been an excellent effort but Barcombe knew the hard graft would be when their aging bodies were exposed to the heat in the field. Allan Trower and Wheatley took the new ball (ctrl+c, ctrl+v) and struggled initially with the double sloping ends. Once they found their radars, they picked up three quick wickets. Wheatley, spearing the ball into the pads of number's 2 and 3 to pick up two in two balls and Trower once again being aided by his fielders to see Callf take a superb diving one handed grab at slip - the shock of it sticking was compounded when he dropped an easier chance an over later.

Barcombe then settled into restricting Rottingdean - bowling tight lines and managing to keep a lid on the scoring despite a rapid outfield and slowing wicket. Christmas behind the stumps was having a whale of a time watching the ball bounce several times before him, or leap over his head. He still managed to produce a class display despite the slope meaning he was often above the action.

After Wheatley and Trower had finished, Stewart decided that Rottingdean needed to be harried from either end - quite literally as he and youngster Harry Austin took over duties. Stewart struck in his first over to give Barcombe a fourth but Rottingdean then started to play some more shots as the ball started to lose some of its firmness. Coppard entered and maintained a tight line and length - backed up again by the fielders who were working hard to keep interest despite the turgidness of the game. Broadway providing him with a wicket by clinging on to the kind of catch that you have too much time to think about dropping.

Moments of amusement punctuated the heat - Coppard turning into prime Tom Cruise to shimmy under an electric fence being one of them. Rumours that an accidental touch may have caused a power outage for most of Barcombe have been unconfirmed at this moment in time. There was another moment where Cordwell was felled by a ball thrown back by a ten year old family member of the squad, striking him clean in the kneecap and rendering him incapacitated (and quiet) for at least 45 seconds.

The game rather petered out to a comfortable victory for Barcombe. There was still time for Kane Black to just about cling on to a catch to justify his match fee, Broadway to be ramped by a child - and him straining every muscle in his body to not stare him down afterwards and Callf to pick up 3 wickets bowling his many variations.

The winning margin of 52 was probably more comfortable than it looked and Barcombe continue their excellent form. Beers in the sunshine followed - a very different feeling after the trials of last year. Next week, the team are back at the BRG to welcome old friends Plumpton.

Player of the match - Paul 'I'm too old for this' Coppard - continuing his superb batting form and picking up a key wicket.