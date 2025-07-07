Barcombe’s gloom in the gloom

Barcombe fail in the wet

First XI Match Report

Barcombe 1st XI - 183-10

Preston Nomads 3rd XI - 227-10

Keeper George Christmas wearing his not very white whites!

Barcombe lose by 44 runs.

APOLOGY - We would like to apologise for the delayed appearance of this week's report. Our author dropped the ball with that one - rather like some of his team mates. Not that he's bitter.

For the first time this season, grey clouds and swirling drizzle greeted the squad as they made their way to the picturesque (thanks to the backdrop of the Downs) ground in Fulking. Harry Stewart - having seen the used and rough track - elected to bowl first, hoping there would be something for his experienced bowling unit for a change.

Allan Trower and Stewart got proceedings underway - Trower forcing a chance in the very first over but Stewart deciding he did not want to cling on to a catch that would routinely be described as a sitter or dolly. Unfortunately for Trower, a further chance against the other opening batsman was shelled by Joe Wheatley, displaying hands as secure as a marzipan padlock.

Player of the match.Joe Wheatley

With Trower twitching at fine leg - about a number of things that were spoken about but sadly cannot be printed (sorry Ade), Stewart made the breakthrough - Callum Coppard holding on to the toughest of the three chances to be created.

It was becoming apparent that batting - and wicket keeping - would be challenging all afternoon. Deliveries kept low or reared up, keeping George Christmas on his toes - or more often, on his backside - he was rumoured to be seen nipping into Tesco on his way home to grab an emergency box of Daz (other supermarkets and cleaning products are available). There was brief interlude to the innings as Barcombe had to find the ball themselves after it had been struck into the bushes. Evidently, the slightly damp conditions and lack of search and rescue team put the hosts (bar one) off from helping.

Nomads seemed to weather the initial storm but the introduction of Barcombe's duo of slow bowlers looked like putting a lid on the scoring. Josh Wheatley picked up the next wicket - the batsman making the mistake of going back to one that brushed his ankles on its way to the stumps. David Christmas then got in on the act in his final over - picking up his first wicket courtesy of an astonishing one handed catch above his head at mid-off by Will Marler - think Paul Collingwood in his prime, only less northern. When Christmas then bowled the set opener - Barcombe looked to have burst the game open.

Nomads then fought back - punishing anything loose. Coppard entered the fray as Barcombe's next slow bowling option. He picked up a wicket thanks to Stan Hughes's safe hands on the boundary, but couldn't stem the flow of runs.

Enter Joe Wheatley - unable to bowl his slightly faster medium pace at the beginning of the innings but happy to bowl his new found slow floaters at the lower order - he channelled his usually aggressive line and length to pick up four wickets - clean bowling the final three batsmen. His transformation will be complete if he arrives next week with talcum powder and a coffin instead of a cricket bag.

Nomads were dismissed for 227 - more than they should have got considering Barcombe gifted them 44 extras but certainly not an ungettable total. For the second week running, tea was enjoyed by the players - this time safe in the knowledge they did not have to go out and field afterwards.

Stewart and Christmas junior got the innings underway and had started to build a partnership when both were undone and fell. From there, a bit like the fielding effort last week, the less said about the run chase the better. Joe Wheatley capped off a solid performance with 44 runs - threatening to go even bigger and make Preston Nomads bottom's squeak a little. This was backed up by Ade Broadway, who is turning into quite the finisher for Barcombe innings. He blasted his way to 42, again threatening to potentially upset Nomads seeming march to victory. He was ably supported by Will Johanson, fresh from his high altitude training block in Peru. It did nothing for his bowling, but seems to have given him some steely resolve with the bat.

Sadly, they couldn't quite do enough to provide a grandstand finish and Barcombe were finally all out 44 runs short - inconveniently the number of extras they had given away.

Next week the team travel to old foes Crawley Down to start the second half of the season. The team are well placed in fourth - currently safe from both promotion and relegation.

Player of the match - Joe Wheatley for embracing his change into a middle-aged cricketer with runs and wickets. Honourable mentions for Ade Broadway's biffing and Will Marler's catching (and general fielding - but not his relentless witticisms.)