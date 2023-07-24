Barnet and Hofmann star in Surrey Trust League win for Horley

A six-wicket win over Old Rutlishians has put Horley Development XI second in the Surrey Trust League Tier Two East table, 16 points behind leaders Leatherhead, with a game in hand.

Old Ruts elected to bat at Horley Row and Luke Smith took two early wickets for Horley. The visitors put on a stand of 39 for the third wicket to steady the ship, but then spinner Will Hofmann took the first of his three wickets, well caught on the boundary by Ben Davies. Hofmann swiftly picked up two more in his next over – a double-wicket maiden – to rip apart Old Ruts’ middle order and reduce them to 73-5.

A stand of 53 for the sixth wicket put the visitors back in the game once more, before Jon Barnett bowled surviving opener Henry Wyke for 43 with his first ball. Davies took the last two wickets and Old Ruts ended up on 171-8 after 40 overs, with Matthew Hodgson top-scoring on 49 not out.

Horley captain Harry Grimwood was dropped twice in the first over as his team made a chancy start to their reply. He was out in the third over, followed by Dave Dyer two overs later, and Horley were 23-2.

Will Hofmann (left) and Jon Barnett were the leading lights for Horley Development XI

Udith Molanguri, the other opener, made 36 before he was bowled, then Aryan Patel and Barnett took the game away from Old Ruts with a 102-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Barnett was in superb form and attacked from the off. He hit six fours and three sixes, ending up on 62 not out.

Patel fell for 31 (four fours) with the score on 151 and Matt Gainsford came in to help Barnett finish the match, hitting four fours and a big six off the last ball, making 23 from just eight balls.

