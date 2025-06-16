Batsmen run riot as Ifield and Ram enjoy big totals - but Three Bridges lose thriller

Bunty Suthar on his way to scoring 129 for Ram | Picture: Stephen Goodger

It was run-filled weekend as Ifield and Ram batsmen enjoyed themselves.

In the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division, Raminda Wijesooriya hit an astonishing 191 from 137 balls for Ifield – but his side had to settle for a draw at Haywards Heath.

Ifield were 71-2 after losing openers Mike Norris and Dan Smith but Wijesooriya and Usman Khan then took the attack to Heath and put on 139 for the third wicket before Khan fell for an excellent 76 from 63 balls.

Fazlan Nizamdeen (55) and put on then joined the Sri Lankan and put on 106 for the fourth wicket.

But Wijesooriya carried on and finished before being dismissed for 191 and Ifield declared on 391/6 from 52 overs, leaving Heath 58 overs to chase the total. But Jonny Phelps (64), Umar Amin (85) and Guy Moore (46 not out) all batted well to ensure a draw for the home side.

Nizamdeen took 4/70 for Ifield. Graeme Dean’s men host East Grinstead next week.

Also in the Premier Division, Three Bridges lost a thriller by just one run against East Grinstead.

In Division 4 West, Ram went even better and scored an incredible 484/7 from just 45 overs in their 214 run win over Goring. Bunty Suthar (129 from 85 balls), Hersh Tank (133 from 55 balls), Naresh Negi (76 from 33 balls) and Siddharth Phogat (53 not out from 22 balls) all ran riot for Ram with the bat. Ben Cartwright hit an unbeaten 111 in reply as Goring finished on 270/4 but they were never in the chase. Ram are currently fifth in the table.