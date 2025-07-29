Three Bridges are up to third in cricket’s Sussex Premier League – and only one point behind second-placed Preston Nomads – after a 112-run win at Bognor.

Put in by the hosts at the Regis Oval, Bridges were thankful to Luke Beaufort, who scored 107, for helping them to 233 all out.

Rahul Tangirala with 39 and Michael Cowdrey (38) were the other main contributors. Absar Muhammad took 4-56 for the hosts.

Bognor have struggled in the league all season and Bridges were quick to put their batsmen under pressure.

Three Bridges players celebrate taking a Bognor wicket - picture by Chris Hatton

Skipper Ryan Maskell’s 47 was their only score of note as they slipped to 121 all out, with Rowan Naude taking 5-20 and Ben Lucking 2-6.

Next up it’s a big one for Bridges – they host runaway leaders Horsham on Saturday.

Meanwhile Ifield remain Bognor’s companions in the bottom two, still ninth after a 122-run loss away to Preston Nomads – in which Nav Patel was their chief destroyer.

Nomads were asked to bat by Ifield and Patel (68 not out), Daniel Phillips (47) and Stuart Faith (45) got them up to a competitive 227-9.

For Ifield, Archit Patel took 3-41, Raminda Wijesooriya 2-27 and Mahad Ahmed 2-47.

Ifield quickly slipped to 9-3 and never really recovered, finally succumbing for 105 all out, Ahmed top-scoring with 38 and Ifield’s batters having no answer to Patel, who took 7-27 before Phillips finished things off with 2-4.

Ifield host Bognor on Saturday knowing it is a golden chance to try to move out of the relegation places.