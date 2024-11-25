Bede's celebrated as one of the UK's top cricket schools

Bede’s has been recognised in The Cricketer’s Schools Guide 2025 as one of the UK’s top schools for cricket, ranking among the top 100 Senior Schools and top 50 Prep Schools.

The annual selection process is rigorous, with numerous schools submitting entries for a coveted spot.

This year's guide is a special 10th anniversary edition and features the top 100 senior, top 50 prep/junior, top 20 all-girls schools for cricket and the top 25 state schools.

Bede's Pupil, NaiJanni

The roll call of schools emerged from a large number of entrants who were judged against an extensive set of criteria, which included a compelling commitment to cricket in the curriculum, facilities, fixture programmes and coaching.

Bede's earned its position for its robust cricket programme, where pupils train at least three times weekly, compete in regular matches throughout the Summer Term and participate in an indoor programme during winter months.

Led by Director of Cricket Alan Wells—a former Sussex, Kent and England cricketer and a Level 4 coach—the coaching team includes experts like Neil Lenham, a former Sussex player and Level 3 coach, and Petch Lenham, former England cricketer and Level 3 coach.

Some of Bede's recent successes include current pupil NaiJanni Cumberbatch, who over the summer represented the Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League.

Another pupil, Meha Sivakumar represented the Bay Area Blazers earlier this year in the Houston Women's Open T20 tournament. She was awarded 'Best Batter of the Tournament' and came out a highest run scorer.

In addition to current talent, Bede's boasts a strong lineup of cricketing alumni, including international players Alice Capsey, Ryana MacDonald-Gay and Freya Kemp.

A significant number of Bede's players advance through County pathways, with many securing professional contracts including Millie Taylor, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Delray Rawlins, Archie Lenha, Dan Ibrahim and Henry Crocombe.

Alan Wells, Director of Cricket, expressed pride in the recognition: "Being named one of the top cricket schools once again is an honour and a testament to the dedication of our pupils, coaches and staff.

"At Bede's, we are committed to providing an environment where young cricketers can thrive, improve and reach their full potential. I couldn't be prouder of our pupils—both past and present."