Bede's Cricketer Jake achieves remarkable success

Bede's Senior School is celebrating the remarkable achievements of Jake Vosloo, whose talent has culminated in a series of exceptional performances over the summer.

The lower sixth pupil’s impressive summer began with him topping the Sussex honours board in July, where he took eight wickets for Mayfield CC against Worthing in Division 2 of the Sussex League.

He also celebrated an undefeated season playing for Preston Nomads U16 league and festival teams. His experience includes playing D40 1st XI Sussex disability games and participating in the Disability T10 Cup at Hove.

He earned several high-profile selections, including for the Alan Lee Memorial Cricket Match at Goodwood, the Disability Hundred at Arundel and the England Mixed Disability Charity T20 fixture in Luton.

His performance at the England game led to his drafting into the Disability Premier League (DPL) to play for the Hawks. At just 16 years old, Jake is the youngest player to debut in the DPL, with a journalist from the league noting that he is "making a noted impression on this year's competition."

Bede's cricket programme has an ethos of providing opportunities to all. Vosloo's success is a reflection of his dedication and talent, and of the comprehensive coaching, unrivalled contact time, first-class facilities and competitive fixtures Bede's provides.

"I have had a fantastic summer of cricket, both for the school and outside of it," Jake explained, "A real highlight was taking eight wickets for Mayfield against Worthing.

"I've especially enjoyed meeting so many new people through cricket, not just here at school but also through my involvement in disability cricket. I'm excited for what the future holds and hope to continue this success."

Peter Goodyer, Head of Bede's Senior School, said: "Jake's achievements this summer have been nothing short of remarkable. His dedication combined with his incredible talent, make him a true inspiration to all of us at Bede's. We are immensely proud of his success, which is a testament to his hard work and the spirit of our cricket programme."

Bede's offers an inclusive, year-round cricket programme that provides dedicated opportunities for all players. This programme's success is highlighted by its impressive list of alumni, which includes professional and international cricketers like Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp and Shai Hope.

See the school's cricket facilities and learn more about the programme at Bede's Senior School Open Morning on Saturday, September 27. Register your place at www.bedes.org/open-morning.