Bede's Senior School Sixth Form pupil NaiJanni Cumberbatch has been selected to represent the West Indies in the upcoming ICC U19 Women's Cricket World Cup, starting on Saturday in Malaysia.

NaiJanni, a talented all-rounder, has consistently impressed with her exceptional cricketing skills throughout her time at Bede's. This is her second time representing the West Indies in this competition, the first being two years ago.

She said, "I am incredibly honored to be selected for a second time. This is an opportunity I am truly thankful for, knowing how many others would value it. I'm grateful for the recognition of my hard work. Since my last U19 World Cup appearance two years ago, I've gained valuable experience, honed my skills, and developed a deeper understanding of the tournament. I believe that I am a better player now with a better mindset."

NaiJanni attributed her success to rigorous training and the unwavering support of Bede's. "My training has been going amazingly," she stated, "I'm hitting the ball better than ever before. Now it's time to transfer that success to the main event!

"My journey to the U19 World Cup wouldn't have been possible without the incredible support of Bede's. The School has not only nurtured my cricketing abilities but also helped me grow as an individual. I am grateful to the coaches who have invested so much time and guidance in my development."

This news comes alongside the announcement that three Bede's alumni – Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp and Ryana MacDonald-Gay – are currently representing England in the Women's Ashes across various squads in Australia.

In November, Bede's was again recognised among the UK's leading schools for cricket by The Cricketer. With expert coaching, superb cricket training facilities and an impressive track record of cricketing alumni, Bede's Senior School provides a nurturing environment for young cricketers to thrive.

The ICC U19 Women's Cricket World Cup is a global stage for young female cricketing talent, and Bede's is immensely proud to see NaiJanni competing at this level.

Director of Cricket at Bede's Alan Wells said: "We are absolutely thrilled for NaiJanni on her selection for the West Indies U19 Women's World Cup. She has worked incredibly hard to develop her skills here at Bede's, and her dedication and talent are truly inspiring.

“This is a fantastic achievement, and we are all incredibly proud of her. We wish her and the entire West Indies team the very best of luck in the tournament." We look forward to her first match against India on Sunday (19 January) in Kuala Lumpur."