Sussex Cricket bosses are to stage The Silly Point Session – a brand-new local beer festival.

It will take place at The Silly Point Pub during the much-anticipated day/night Metro Bank One Day Cup clash between the Sussex Sharks and Lancashire on Friday, August 15. This event celebrates the return of day/night cricket to Hove for the first time in several years and follows the hugely successful launch of The Silly Point Pub during this year’s Vitality Blast campaign, where it quickly became a fan favourite.

Now, Sharks fans can enjoy an even bigger experience as The Silly Point Session brings together great sport, great beer and a vibrant matchday atmosphere.

Hosted in partnership with Laine Brewery Co., the festival will showcase a diverse line-up of up to 12 beers, including specially selected brews from Laine, along with favourites from Heineken and Harvey’s Brewery. A variety of non-alcoholic options will also be available. Entry to The Silly Point Pub and the festival area is included with a match ticket. For those keen to sample the full range, wristbands can be purchased, giving access to six half-pints of your choice from the featured selection. “This is more than just a match – it’s a celebration of summer, community, and great beer,” said Sam Graham, Director of Growth at Sussex Cricket.

The Silly Point tent will host a beer festival at the Sussex-Lancs game next Friday (Aug 15) | Picture supplied by Sussex CCC

“Building on the success of The Silly Point Pub during the T20s, we’re thrilled to now offer fans something even bigger and better for our Day/Night Metro Bank One Day Cup fixture.” Wristbands for the event will be available to purchase in-person on the day of the match at The 1st Central County Ground. To buy match tickets for the game, which starts at 2pm, go to the Sussex Cricket website.