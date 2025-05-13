As the Sussex Premier League returned, Horsham rattled up a commanding ask from their 50-over allocation at East Grinstead to win well – and Roffey fell just one run short in chase of visitors Haywards Heath’s daunting 354 total.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham won the toss, starting with a century opening partnership, and when wicketkeeper Joe Willis was out for 52, skipper Will Beer kept going, his 115 coming at exactly a run a ball with 17 fours.

From 253-2 wickets fell – after three consecutive tons in Horsham’s cup wins Matthew de Villiers showed that he is human after all, out for 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Oxley chipped in with 41 and a 34-run unbeaten cameo from president Chris Nash carried Horsham to 301-9, despite eighth bowler, overseas off spinner Karan Banker, taking 6-36.

Will Beer on his way to an opening-day ton for Horsham

Grinstead also began well, before 29-year-old Banker, a doctor from Auckland, made a quickfire 106. But, when Oxley had him caught behind and grabbed three more scalps, with Sean O’Donnell and George Briance taking two wickets apiece, Grinstead subsided for 247.

Horsham won by 54 runs with three overs unused, Nash telling the County Times: “A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scene and I’m delighted - with today’s win it has been the perfect start to the season with a number of standout performances.

"It’s been great to see Matt de Villiers settle in so quickly with three hundreds, and for our youngsters to grasp the opportunity: today 15-year-old George Bamford debuted and looked very much at home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roffey inserted Haywards Heath, only to be punished by former Boar Jonny Phelps, who crashed 23 fours and four sixes in his rapid 129.

Joe Willis takes a catch in the EG innings

Ex Pakistan international, 35-year-old Umar Amin, who represented his country 20 times, scored 84, and, with six others reaching double figures for Heath, plus 41 extras, Roffey needed 356 to win.

Openers Theo Rivers and Matt Davies set a sound 90-run platform, Rivers making 54, and by the time Davies was out for 105 Roffey had passed 300.

After Frankie Cripps’ 43 and Sajir Nizam’s 60, it came down to Roffey needing 11 from the last six balls, having hit 120 from the previous 10 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, after 709 runs in the afternoon, they ended just one run short, skipper Sam Henderson saying: “That was a bit hard to take – with our strong batting line-up it was gettable, and we put in a great team effort. One or two little things cost us, but it’s done our self belief a power of good.”