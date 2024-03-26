Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Neighbouring county Kent, like their local rivals to Sussex Cricket, have been preparing for the new County Championship season and tweeted a team picture. Initially, they had tweeted two pictures titled ‘Instagram vs. Reality’ with one official picture and one with the team more relaxed.

One notable absence from the team was England star Zak Crawley. @Steve_WHU_ replied to tweet saying: “Photoshop Crawley in please admin”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@Kent Cricket replied: “Bit of a strange request, but sure..” and posted the same picture, but with the Queens Square fountains as the background. The tweet got 3.9k likes and has been seen 297,000 times.

Crawley Town fan Peter Bellamy retweeted the post and said: “Good work from @KentCricket” while Crawley Town replied with: “Love it lads”.