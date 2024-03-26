'Bit of a strange request..' - Sussex town makes unexpected appearance in brilliant tweet from Kent Cricket
Neighbouring county Kent, like their local rivals to Sussex Cricket, have been preparing for the new County Championship season and tweeted a team picture. Initially, they had tweeted two pictures titled ‘Instagram vs. Reality’ with one official picture and one with the team more relaxed.
One notable absence from the team was England star Zak Crawley. @Steve_WHU_ replied to tweet saying: “Photoshop Crawley in please admin”
@Kent Cricket replied: “Bit of a strange request, but sure..” and posted the same picture, but with the Queens Square fountains as the background. The tweet got 3.9k likes and has been seen 297,000 times.
Crawley Town fan Peter Bellamy retweeted the post and said: “Good work from @KentCricket” while Crawley Town replied with: “Love it lads”.
Tom Metcalfe simply replied: “Bravo admin”.