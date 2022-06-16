Bognor beat Bridges to keep up fine Sussex Premier start

Bognor are fourth in the table after an excellent win over Three Bridges.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Batting first, Three Bridges started well despite probing bowling from Bognor’s openers Nick Stobart (2-55) and Josh Sargeant.

Bognor CC's class of 2022 / Picture: Martin Denyer

It took innovative captaincy from Ryan Maskell to dismiss Conor Golding, caught at leg slip for 32, with James Russell following for 31 off Ben Woolnough (2-14).

A 108-run partnership for the third wicket ensued between Joe Walker (60) and Sachit Patel (57), but Bridges failed to push on from 175-2, finishing on 246-6.

In reply, Maskell and Mike Harris started rapidly for Bognor. Harris rode his luck, but the openers took the score to 135 before Maskell fell for 63, which included an enormous six over the Bridges clubhouse.

Taylor Jaycocks picked up where his captain had left off and cruised to his maiden league 50 for Bognor. Harris completed a special run chase with his own milestone, a maiden Premier League century.

Bognor reached 250-1 in the 43rd over, with Harris 116 not out and Jaycocks 55 not out, to take 26 points.

Aldwick v Clymping - Division 6 West

Aldwick came close before Paddy Horne (50*) and Richard Waddington (14*) took Clymping home with a 42-run eighth wicket partnership to win by three wickets.

Batting first, Aldwick skipper Alex Cooper (51) held the innings together but his team-mates let him down with only Tom Hoare (18) making double figures as the home side were all out for 119 in the 37th over.

Charlie Horne (3-32) and Richard Waddington (4-13) took seven wickets between them.

Aldwick's opening bowlers Ian Horner (3-30) and Ben Bambridge (2-27) ripped though the Clymping top order and with further wickets from John Young (2-40) they were hopeful for a victory.

But then the Horne-Waddington partnership took over and won the game for their side in the 30th over.

Bognor 2nd v Arundel

Bognor suffered a chastening defeat at home against Arundel, bowled out for 97, captain Scott Bingham top scoring with 32. Arundel won by six wickets.

Bognor 3XI vs Bosham

Bosham’s 236-7 (Peterson 128) was not enough as Joe Delaney’s 107 and 41 from Mark Woolnough saw Bognor win by 6 wickets.

Bognor 4XI vs Pagham