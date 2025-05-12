Bognor beaten at Cuckfield - Middleton enjoy National Cup victory - mixed weekend for Chichester

A brilliant century by Henry Rogers set the stage for Cuckfield’s emphatic 107-run victory over Bognor Regis in the sides' opening Sussex Premier League fixture of 2025.

Rogers was in sublime form, crafting a commanding 113 that included 10 fours and 8 sixes. His innings combined composure with aggression, anchoring the Cuckfield total of 295-6.

Alongside him, Brad Gayler added valuable momentum with a fluent half-century, while contributions throughout the batting order helped build an imposing total.

In response, Bognor found it difficult to gain traction after being 71-3 in the power play against a disciplined and well-executed bowling effort from Cuckfield.

Bognor look for runs at Cuckfield - picture by Martin Denyer

Despite a spirited 40 from Benyon-Ayres and some entertaining big hitting from captain Maskell (44 from 27) who cleared the ropes three times, Bognor’s chase faltered under regular wicket losses and mounting scoreboard pressure. Their innings eventually closed on 188.

Cuckfield’s bowling attack was clinical, with overseas professional Jake Gibson and Sam Canfield each claiming three wickets. Their ability to strike at key moments, backed by a sharp fielding display, ensured Bognor were never allowed to settle.

Middleton were also on the wrong end of a first-day result, scoring 181 at home to Preston Nomads with 50 from Sean Heather and 37 from skipper Harry Hovey but seing Nomads reach the target five down, with Wesley Bedja the pick of the bowlers taking 2-52.

Middleton won the toss and elected to bat. They didn’t get off the a great start losing a wicket in the first over and then a few overs later with Toby Barton looking very comfortable an unfortunate run-out at the non-strikers end put Middleton at 36-2.

Bognor keeper and skipper Ryan Maskell in action at Cuckfield - picture: Martin Denyer

Two more wickets followed putting Middleton at 68-4. Heather and Hovey looked to have Middleton back on track at 126-4 but regular wickets followed thanks to some outstanding bowling from all of the Nomads bowlers eventually dismissing Middleton for an under par 181 all out.

Middleton needed early wickets if they were to have any chance on winning the game and overseas Bedja obliged by taking a wicket in his 2nd over for the club. However, Middleton’s bowlers could not build much pressure bowling too many bad balls for Nomads to knock off the score in the 33rd over only five wickets down.

Middleton will need to improve in all facets of the game when they travel to Bognor on Saturday.

Middleton did have the chance to bounce back the next day when they travelled to 2024 Surrey Premier winners East Molesey in the ECB National Club Championship first round .

Chichester Priory Park's first XI - picture by Malcolm Lamb

Middleton lost the toss and were asked to bowl first. Haines and Bedja started well but it was hard to contain the opening batters on a rapid outfield. At 58-0, skipper Hovey took the pace off the ball with Russell Talman and James Barker able to build some pressure and causing mistakes from both openers including a great run out from Tom Baily.

From here they took regular wickets and bowled out East Molesey for 145 from 31 overs. Standout bowling from Baily (3-17) and Barker (2-27) doing the damage with a much better fielding display to back them up.

In reply Middleton lost early wickets again and but with in-form opener Toby Barton still at the crease Middleton were always in control. Hovey joined him at the crease and both put on a display of powerful stroke play and clever cricket to knock off the score in the 22nd over with six wickets in hand. Barton was outstanding, finishing 79 not out from 67 balls.

Middleton progress to the last 64 of the competition and are the only club left to represent Sussex in the prestigious competition. They will be awaty to Guildford in the next round in two weeks’ time.

Chichester Priory Park’s first XI lost their league opener to Pagham but good wins for second and third teams, home and away, boosted the mood at the club.

Chi’s first XI, following their T20 win against Pagham the previous week, looked forward to the first league fixture of the season at home to the same opponents – but the positive vibe took a knock when CPP were reduced to 8-3.

Toby Toft struck 61 in Priory’s total of 128 all out, Sam Bell taking 3-30 and Ryan Barratt 3-16. Pagham got home with only two wickets lost, James Marshall scoring 46 and Oliver Mason 42 not out.

Chichester’s seconds opened their league season with a fixture at Wisborough Green.

The visitors won the toss and elected to field. The first over from Rustell could have garnered a wicket, but following that over, Nick Klien took off, scoring 141 in 58 balls.

Throughout the innings Chichester had chances to peg Wisborough back but they raced to a total of 311 in 34.3 overs.

Although the pitch was giving no help to the bowlers and the outfield was small the total looked a big ask for the visitors. However a good start by Vickers and Barcley set a foundation for number three, junior Ewan Edwards, to play with some style eventually run out on 100.

The target remained significant but Ed McCarthy scoring 58 and Ollie Greenlees, 80 off 46 balls, provided the acceleration necessary as the home team struggled to contain the fine run chase, Greenlees and Rustell completing the win in 38.3 overs.

Chichester’s third XI hosted East Preston in Priory Park. Chichester were all out for 154. East Preston’s reply soon floundered and Chi finished the task through Murphy taking 2-12 and Hashimi 2-8.

Aldwick entertained West Chiltington in Div.5 for the second week running. They were in a very strong position when they bowled them out for 140, Jonny Cooper scoring 42 and Alfie Reeves 37 and Ben Bambridge taking 3-39.

Despite 59 from Joel Lodge and Richard Gabb’s 22, Aldwick capitulated to 112 all out, George Bryans taking 3-17.

Aldwick travel to Barns Green this week, looking for their first win.

Aldwick twos travelled to Ferring in Division 11. They bowled them out for 137 (Ian Horner 3-18, Mo Miah 3-37). Dan Cox 40, Liam Tinson 34* and Ed Gyde 51* saw Aldwick home by nine wickets.

Ashling CC recorded their first win of the 2025 season at the third attempt, beating Shirrell Heath by 77 runs.

They began smoothly, but at 51/1, they suffered a collapse, losing five wickets for 11 runs. With the score at 62/6, Charlie Colley stepped in at number eight and delivered an unbeaten 79, guiding the team to a respectable 169/9 with help from the tail-enders.

Shirrell Heath's bowlers, Cross (3/16) and Parker (2/15), were the most economical. The visitors faced a similar struggle, collapsing to 67/7 before their lower order faltered, leaving them all out for 92. Jamie Edwards (3/6 in six overs) and Sharon Tauro (2/13) were the standout bowlers for the home side.