Bognor bowl out champs for 71... Tear earns Sussex deal

Having been put in, Bognor started well with a rapid 53 from captain Ryan Maskell. But Sussex bowler Danial Ibrahim (4-37) changed the game with three wickets in an over, all caught by Rehan Afridi.

Bognor were in some strife at 126-6 but Nick Ballamy began a fightback with a classy 47 alongside debutant Dan Harper. No9 Scott Bingham, on his Premier League debut, batted superbly for 44* as Bognor reached 241-9.

In the reply, Josh Sargeant (3-16) and Ben Woolnough (2-16) delivered in style. Dan Philips fell to a smart catch from Maskell before Ibrahim was bowled first ball by Woolnough.

Mike Harris superbly held on at slip to remove Nathan Poole off Sargeant with Afridi following for 0 in the same over, with Nomads 6-4.

Joe Ashmore's spin accounted for two further wickets, one a great catch by Ballamy, before Bingham removed Aaron Philips and Nav Patel, ending with 3-9 as Bognor won by 170 runs.

Chichester Priory Park v Lindfield - Division 2

Chichester Priory Park played out a frustrating draw on their return to Priory Park.

With the sun shining and the park in pristine condition, captain Corey Perrett elected to bat on what looked a good wicket.

Openers Simon Hasted (52) and Mike Smith (20) got Priory off to another great start, moving swiftly to 54 before Smith fell.

Progress was slowed as Lindfield took regular wickets including that of Hasted to leave Chichester 109-4.

Chi’s middle order has more depth this season and they dominated, with Matt Bennison (37), Ollie Dabinett-Jays (69) and Corey Perrett (44) making swift contributions, Dabinett-Jays making his maiden 1st XI half-century for the club.

Chi declared on 276-8, leaving themselves 49 overs to take 10 wickets to win.

Lindfield never really took on the challenge of chasing the runs, and played for survival against the opening pair of Martin Ford (2-20) and Perrett (2-25).

Despite further wickets for Elliot Scott (1-31), Tom Drake-Brockman (1-53) and Ben Gregory (1-32), Lindfield repelled the Chichester attack to secure the draw.

Perhaps the highlight of the second innings a was a one-handed, Ben Stokes-esque catch from Perrett off the bowling of Scott, which the spectators certainly seemed to enjoy.

At the halfway point of the season, Chichester sit sixth. They look to return to winning ways as the welcome Brighton St Peter’s to Goodwood this week.

Aldwick v Crawley Eagles 2nd - Division 6 West

Despite being a little weary after a successful tour of Hampshire and Dorset, Aldwick were well poised at 94-2 chasing a massive 273 for victory.

But then the wheels came off and they were shot out for 108 thanks to an eight-over spell from Wazoomi Wahid whose 5-26 included a hat-trick.

After skipper Alex Cooper (32) and Luke Barnes (38} made the good start, only Ben Bambridge (13) made double figures and the other wickets were mopped up by Kumara De Silva (2-22), and one each for Ramzi Ikram,Sherzad Gul, and Usman Hussain.

Consistent batting from the Eagles line up - Safeur Rahman (75),Razlan Razik (50),Sherzad Gul (48*),Wazoomi Wahid (37) - helped make up the 272-8 from their 40 overs.

Good wicket-taking spells from Luke Barkes (3-58) and Ollie Smith (2-52) were assisted with one wicket each for Ben Bambridge, Frankie Bigwood, and John Young, but in the end the visitors’ high total was a game too much after a week of cricket.

Aldwick will play Bognor twos this week.

Aldwick 2nd v Storrington 2nd - Div 12 West (South)

Aldwick twos were glad to be back in action following a few cancelled games but they came up against an in-form Storrington opening batsmen Martin Fisher.

He made a century before he was run out by Josh Kemp for 101. Kemp also took 2 wickets (2-47) but with Fisher's team mates supporting him - five other batsmen made double figures - the visitors amassed 236-6 in their 40 overs.

The other wicket-takers were Alex Ryder (1-75), Jake Merrett (1-28) and Mike Bennett (1-24).

Some Aldwick batsmen made runs - Dion Sampson ( 21), Mark Lester (32) , Josh Kemp (19) - but the Storrington bowlers bowled out the home side for 139 in under 39 overs giving the visitors a victory by 97 runs.

SUSSEX SUCCESS...

Eighteen-year-old Seaford College cricketer Charlie Tear has signed his first professional contract with Sussex CCC.

The Year 13 student, who this season captained the 1st XI at the Petworth-based school, starred for Scotland in the Under-19s Cricket World Cup in West Indies during the winter and led Seaford to the final of the Langdale Cup at Hove.

Charlie, who grew up playing for West Chiltington and Thakeham CC, said he was excited about starting out as a professional cricketer with Sussex.