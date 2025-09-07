Bognor CC’s hopes of surviving in the Sussex Premier Cricket League looked over a few weeks ago – but they completed a truly great escape with a dramatic final-day win over relegation rivals East Grinstead.

Three wins and a draw in five games in August – with their only defeat to new champions Horsham – had given Ryan Maskell’s belief they could survive, but they still went to East Grinstead for Saturday’s final game knowing only a win would keep them up and send EG down with Ifield.

It started well when Maskell won the toss and put the hosts in. But EG were looking favourites when Max Mikhail (73) and Karan Banker (90) put on 134 for the second wicket to take them to 168-1.

Bognor worked hard to pull back some of the advantage and three wickets from Ben Woolnough helped stem the runs to some extent, but when EG ended on 290-6 from their 50 overs, it looked a big task for Bognor.

Bognor CC celebrate survival after their win at EG | Picture: Martin Denyer

When they slipped to 68-3 it was again looking bleak but their recent run of results has given them confidence and a magnificent 106 not out from Oliver Dabinett-Jays, backed up by 38 from Taylor Jaycocks and 46 by Luke Smith, got them to their target, sparking wonderful celebrations in the Bognor camp.

Late wickets had kept the outcome in the balance until the end but Bognor got home by two wickets with a shade under two overs to spare, despite Lewis Hatchett taking 4-42.

The result meant Bognor finished seven points above Ifield, who finished ninth – with East Grinstead, hardly having been in the bottom two all season, ending bottom another five points behind Ifield.

It’s Bognor’s second successive brush with relegation from the premier – a year ago they came good when it mattered and sent Hastings Priory down with Waorthing.

Jubliant Bognor at the end of the vital win | Martin Denyer

So in a season when Horsham ran away with the crown, finishing 92 points clear of nearest challengers Preston Nomads, it’s Ifield and EG who go down – with Division 2 title winners Hastings Priory and West Chiltington coming in the other direction for the 2026 season.