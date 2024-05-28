Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bognor's season suffered its first setback as they slipped to a narrow two-wicket defeat against Three Bridges in an intriguing game.

Batting first, Bognor's innings was largely a sedate affair on a wicket which was two-paced and saw some significant turn for the spinners. Underpinned by 42 from Ryan Maskell and a solid 60 from Mike Harris, the away side reached 222-8 after 50 overs, a score which reflected a disappointing last ten overs, as well as some frugal bowling from Bridges, led by George Cave's 3-35.

In response, Three Bridges got off to an absolute flier, reaching a scarcely believable 90-0 after 6 overs, driven by Matt Boyle's barnstorming 61, of which 52 came in boundaries. The Kiwi was ruthless off his legs and over the covers, setting Bridges up beautifully in the chase. Harris dismissed him, stumped by a sharp piece of work by Maskell, but within the powerplay the result already seemed a foregone conclusion.

However, Bognor are not a side to go quietly, and a combination of Aditya Rane's skill, coupled with pressure from Harris, Taylor Jaycocks and Theo Beynon-Ayres, gradually turned a simple-looking equation into a tricky proposition. Wickets fell regularly, including a beautiful slower ball from Rane to dismiss the dangerous Michael Cowdrey, and at 178-8, Bridges were by no means home.

Unfortunately for Bognor, Bridges skipper Joe Walker remained, and in an excellent display of composure, he picked his moments to edge the home side closer to victory.

The keeper-batsman chipped away, bringing up an excellent fifty (58*), before number 10 Cave rounded off a good all-round performance by hitting the winning runs to see Bridges home by 2 wickets.

Rane was unfortunate to come out on the losing side after a second consecutive five-wicket haul (5-58).