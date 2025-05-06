Bognor, Chichester Priory Park and Middleton among T20 Cup winners
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bognor were too strong for Steyning at the Regis Oval, totting up 192-3 (Oliver Dabinett-Jays 67, Absar Muhammad 66) before restricting the visitors to 168-6 (Tanay Avhad 3-12).
Chichester Priory Park won a derby clash with Pagham, scoring 160-8 (Simon Hasted 74, Nick Smith 3-20) then bowling out Pagham for 111 (Oliver Mason 34, Elliot Scott 3-9, Miles O’Grady 3-13).
Middleton won by 25 runs at Chippingdale, totalling 173-7 (Sean Heather 62) before keeping the hosts to 148-6 (Sam Green 3-31). Middleton then went on to beat Roffey twos in the next round – scoring 172-6 (James Barker 62*) and holding Roffey to 134-6 (Barker 2-24).
Middleton’s second XI lost to West Chilts – bowled out for 126 chasing 213 to win.
…
Aldwick travelled to the pleasant West Chiltington Ground for their first Division 5 West league match.
West Chilts decided to bat, Alfie Reeves, 66, got Chiltington off to a good start. Benji Jackson, 110*, took the game away from Aldwick. The home side finished on 292-5.
When Aldwick batted they faced some hostile bowling, only Ed White with 90 and Peter Cotterill 78* offered resistance, Phil Martin taking 4-31.
Aldwick will need to improve when they entertain West Chiltington this weekend.
…
Asked to bat first on a wicket of variable bounce combined with poor shot selection resulted in a second defeat of the season for Ashling.
Only middle order batter Ben Harrild (27) made any impact on the Walberton bowlers, Jomie Matthews (3/14) and Josh Kemp (2/16) in an Ashling total of 91. Walberton reached their target in the 19th over losing just three wickets with opener N Pegg unbeaten on 60.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.