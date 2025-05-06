Bognor, Chichester Priory Park and Middleton among T20 Cup winners

By Steve Bone
Published 6th May 2025, 08:13 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 08:13 BST
Bognor, Chichester Priory Park and Middleton all kicked off the new Sussex cricket season with wins in the T20 Cup.

Bognor were too strong for Steyning at the Regis Oval, totting up 192-3 (Oliver Dabinett-Jays 67, Absar Muhammad 66) before restricting the visitors to 168-6 (Tanay Avhad 3-12).

Chichester Priory Park won a derby clash with Pagham, scoring 160-8 (Simon Hasted 74, Nick Smith 3-20) then bowling out Pagham for 111 (Oliver Mason 34, Elliot Scott 3-9, Miles O’Grady 3-13).

Middleton won by 25 runs at Chippingdale, totalling 173-7 (Sean Heather 62) before keeping the hosts to 148-6 (Sam Green 3-31). Middleton then went on to beat Roffey twos in the next round – scoring 172-6 (James Barker 62*) and holding Roffey to 134-6 (Barker 2-24).

Bognor on their way to beating Steyning

Middleton’s second XI lost to West Chilts – bowled out for 126 chasing 213 to win.

Aldwick travelled to the pleasant West Chiltington Ground for their first Division 5 West league match.

West Chilts decided to bat, Alfie Reeves, 66, got Chiltington off to a good start. Benji Jackson, 110*, took the game away from Aldwick. The home side finished on 292-5.

Chichester Priory Park CC's 1st XI before their cup win over Pagham | Picture: Malcolm Lamb

When Aldwick batted they faced some hostile bowling, only Ed White with 90 and Peter Cotterill 78* offered resistance, Phil Martin taking 4-31.

Aldwick will need to improve when they entertain West Chiltington this weekend.

Asked to bat first on a wicket of variable bounce combined with poor shot selection resulted in a second defeat of the season for Ashling.

Only middle order batter Ben Harrild (27) made any impact on the Walberton bowlers, Jomie Matthews (3/14) and Josh Kemp (2/16) in an Ashling total of 91. Walberton reached their target in the 19th over losing just three wickets with opener N Pegg unbeaten on 60.

