Bognor were on the receiving end of a second onslaught in as many weeks by Three Bridges overseas Matt Boyle, as he almost single-handedly sent Three Bridges into the T20 Cup quarter-finals.

The Kiwi was brutal in the powerplay, and Bridges were 98-2 after 8 overs until Boyle picked out Mike Harris in the deep off Matt Lee.

There then ensued a remarkable turnaround, as Josh Sargeant (5-16) rattled through the Bridges line-up, aided by some superb catching from Bognor. Bridges finished on 164 all out, having one stage looking like they would fly past the 220 mark.

