Bognor dumped out of T20 Cup
The Kiwi was brutal in the powerplay, and Bridges were 98-2 after 8 overs until Boyle picked out Mike Harris in the deep off Matt Lee.
There then ensued a remarkable turnaround, as Josh Sargeant (5-16) rattled through the Bridges line-up, aided by some superb catching from Bognor. Bridges finished on 164 all out, having one stage looking like they would fly past the 220 mark.
In response however, Bognor never got going with the bat, with only Ryan Maksell (28) and Harris (30) making scores of note. Ollie Blandford was particularly economical, returning 3-17 in four overs, as Bridges won by 31 runs.