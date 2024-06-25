Bognor outclassed by Horsham

Send us your club news.

Bognor fell to a timid defeat against a strong Horsham side at the weekend.

Having been asked to bat under cloudy skies, some impressive bowling reduced Bognor to 62-5 before 33 from Charlie Jays threatened a resurgence. But Will Beer took 3-37 to dismiss Bognor for 143.

Despite dismissing Joe Willis in the first over, Bognor struggled in conditions which bore little resemblance to the morning cloud cover.

