Bognor outclassed by Horsham
Bognor fell to a timid defeat against a strong Horsham side at the weekend.
Having been asked to bat under cloudy skies, some impressive bowling reduced Bognor to 62-5 before 33 from Charlie Jays threatened a resurgence. But Will Beer took 3-37 to dismiss Bognor for 143.
Despite dismissing Joe Willis in the first over, Bognor struggled in conditions which bore little resemblance to the morning cloud cover.
Charlie Tear was able to lead Horsham home by 7 wickets with an impressive 72.
