Bognor so close to beating Sussex premier leaders East Grinstead

A remarkable game of cricket nearly saw Bognor claim the scalp of league leaders East Grinstead, only to be thwarted by the last wicket partnership.

That the game even got to that stage was due to a brilliant display from Bognor’s lower order, who dragged the first innings score to 220-9 from a perilous 138-8.

Bognor pile the pressure on East Grinstead as they try to force a win / Picture: Martin Denyer

East Grinstead had started well with the ball, wickets shared among the bowlers despite Joe Ashmore’s dogged 48. But it was an astonishing counter attack from Ben Woolnough (51*) which was the story of the innings, the No10's maiden 50 including two sixes and seven fours.

In response, Bognor removed both EG openers early, and a lovely bit of bowling from Taylor Jaycocks saw Harry Finch nick to slip for 16.

Ashmore was into his work by this point, accounting for Choudhury and Harman in consecutive balls either side of drinks.

Grinstead captain Tom Haynes batted well for 52, but when he fell chipping one to midwicket Bognor had a shot at the unproven EG tail.

Ashmore (5-42) took three wickets in quick succession, including Bradley Hatchett to a stunning diving catch from Nick Stobart, but when number 11 Sam Rattle chipped to mid-on, a flying Ben Woolnough agonisingly couldn’t hold on to what would have been one of the all time catches at the Regis Oval.

Rattle and Lewis Hatchett saw out the final two overs and honours were shared in a brilliant contest.

Aldwick v Bognor 2nd - Division 6 West

It was a momentous day for Aldwick as they fielded three sides for the first time in their history.

In their first team game, Aldwick must have regretted dropping Bognor's Charlie Jay off his first ball, as he went on to top score with 81, putting on 66 with Enrique Andrade-Paris (33), the cornerstone of the visitors' final score of 201 all out.

In the bowling stakes, Ian Horner (3-19) was the home side's bowler of the day, with good spells from Luke Barnes (2-39) and Liam Hicks (2-28) and Ollie Smith (2-28).

Despite losing early wickets - openers Alex Cooper (8) and Andy Smith (12) fell cheaply closely followed by Ben Bambridge (9) and Luke Barkes (6) - the middle and lower order rallied.

There were consistent double figure knocks, the best of which were Tom Hoare's 22 and Ollie Smith's unbeaten 19 - but they lost by just 33 runs.

Harry Lindsey (3-29) and Josh Broad (3-34) were Bognor's best bowlers.

Littlehampton 4th v Aldwick 2nd - D12 West (South)

An emphatic win by Aldwick by nine wickets against Littlehampton fours did their promotion ambitions no harm and they now sit fourth in the table.

Tremendous bowling from Josh Kemp (4-18) , Andy Massey (2-32) and Ian Guppy (2-33) restricted the home side to 171-9 from their 40 overs despite good knocks from Stephen Flint (42) and George Bryant-Nichols (33).

Skipper Guppy took control hitting 80 in just 27 balls which included 10 fours and six sixes and then it was just left to Liam Tinson (50*) and Dion Sampson (36*) to take their side home.

In the threes game, Ferring made 252 with the new Aldwick side making 128 in reply, with Matt Tozer top scoring with 38.

West Wittering v Three Bridges 2nds - Sussex League Division 4 West

West Wittering CC remain top of Sussex League division four west despite an eight-wicket loss to Three Bridges seconds.

Put into bat, West Wittering, fresh from touring in the Bristol area, had a bit of a hangover and plenty of early wickets fell.

Only Tom Gaskin with 18 and Brandon Trimmer on 11 in the top five made double figures. But Steve Day helped the score to three figures with a fine 27, joined by a magnificent display by Alex Fitzgerald who ended with a fine 51 to secure a reasonable score of 179 all out.

Wickets were shared with the Three Bridges team with Thomas Floyds taking 3-23 and Adrian Chapple 3-32.

Three Bridges got off to a flyer with 31 on the board before Tim Osboure trapped Udith Molanguri for 24, which brought to the wicket skipper Dan Alderman.

A 97-run partnership killed the game for Wittering before Alderman was out for 32. Ben Caidan punished the loose bowling with 30 to complete a eight-wicket win as Sachit Patel graced the occasion with 77 not out.

Crawley Eagles 5th v West Wittering 2nd - Division 9 West

WW skipper Marc Slowey lost his 11th toss of the season and was asked to field on one of the hottest days of the year.

Andy Priesttook an early wicket, but Segufared Rishafi scored 32 before being run out by Dom Daplyn.

Nick Fitzgerald then ran out Mohamed Iqbal Ifaz Ahmed for 17.

Evergreen Kev Allsobrook tantalised the batsmen, gaining the scalp of Ahmed Mafaass Mohammed on 43 with a top drawer catch from Slowey and another through an excellent catch from the skipper.

Mohamed Roshan Ashif Abdul Cader (34) attacked anything slightly loose. Until Josh Labusachagne destroyed the Eagles tail with five wickets which included a brilliant hat-trick. Crawley Eagles were 159 all out.

Mark Taylor was first out for WW for 11. Priest 18 and Carl Tupper 33 offered the only resistance at the start of the inners as did Labusachagne (13no) at the end, which left the visitors 34 runs short at the end.

Chichester Priory Park 5th XI v Middleton Academy

This was a lively game for both sides, with an abundance of young players making their debuts in senior league cricket.

Middleton won the toss and opted to field on a hot day. T Berlevy and F Rustell shone with a fine 51 and 30 after a creditable start by seniors Walker (37) and Graham-Wood (22) – 231-8 the total.

For Middleton a father and son Andrews caught and bowled, was applauded by all.

Having batted so effectively, the Chichester fielding was unusually nervous, allowing Middleton to build a comfortable attack on the target.