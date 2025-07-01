Bognor through to Sussex T20 Cup semis - but Middleton miss out

In a thrilling quarter-final at The Regis Oval, Bognor CC held their nerve to defeat Findon CC by 10 runs and book their place in the semi-finals of the Daniel Oliver T20 Cup.

Bognor won the toss and chose to bat and their openers wasted no time in asserting dominance. Ryan Maskell hammered 49 off 25 balls, including three towering sixes.

At the other end, Gary Maskell played a composed and fluent knock of 29 off 23. The Maskell duo put on a commanding 84-run opening stand.

The middle order saw a brief stumble, but Oliver Dabinett-Jays anchored the innings with 26 off 25, while Robert Pratt (13 off 10) and Harry Hood (11* off 8) added valuable late runs. Bognor posted 162-8 from their 20 overs.

They needed a disciplined bowling performance and the bowling unit responded with grit and focus, despite a few dropped catches that gave Findon lifelines.

Jamie Woolnough bowled with excellent control and picked up a crucial wicket just as Findon looked to build momentum.

He was well supported by Absar Muhammad, Theo Beynon-Ayres, Oliver Dabinett-Jays, and Josh Sargeant, all of whom bowled with discipline. Each bowler played their part in building pressure.

In the final 10 overs, Bognor began to hold their nerve under pressure, and a sharp catch in the deep by Dabinett-Jays proved pivotal. It removed a dangerous batter and lifted the energy in the field. A composed run-out and improved ground fielding followed.

Responsibility for the final over fell to Sargeant – and he delivered in style. Showing remarkable composure under pressure, Sargeant sent down a masterclass in death bowling, conceding minimal runs and ensuring Bognor enjoyed a 10-run victory which they will hope can inspire better results in the league.

A huge thank you went to supporters who turned out in great numbers.

Middleton v Three Bridges

Sussex Premier League

Three Bridges won the toss and elected to bat and scored 217 all out, a good score on a dry turning wicket. Middleton rued some dropped chances that cost them around 80 runs.

The pick of the bowlers were James Barker (4-31) and Tom Baily (3 for 12), while forThree Bridges, James Russell’s 64 was the standout performance.

In reply Middleton took the score to 45 without loss, but a flurry of wickets reduced Middleton to 67-5. A cameo from overseas Wesley Bedja (44) took Middleton on but they fell short by 57 runs. Rowan Naude (7-30) did the majority of the damage.

Middleton v Bolney

T20 Cup

On Sunday Middleton hosted Bolney in the T20 Cup quarter-finals. Middleton lost the toss for the second day in a row and were asked to bowl.

Bolney amassed 192-9 from their 20 overs. Rohit Jagota (72) the pick of the Bolney batters, but Middleton were left to rue more dropped chances and 31 in excusable extras.

In reply Middleton kept up with the rate for as long as they could and needed 28 off the last two overs. But they lost Sean Heather (86) lbw and couldn’t quite get over the line, falling six runs short. Harry Hovey (41) was the other big contributor.

Middleton will have to work hard this week to sharpen up in the field as they host Ealing on Sunday in their ECB National Cup last 16 clash at Middelton Sports Club.

Aldwick CC entertained West Wittering in Division 5 West of the Sussex League – and on a good batting wicket, only six wickets fell.

Sam Caddy's 104* took Wittering to 223-3, sharing a 151 partnership with Dominic Fecher, 75.

Ed White 89* and Nigel Lugg 53, gave Aldwick a seven-wicket win, leaving Aldwick in second place in the league.

Aldwick seconds asked Middleton Academy to bat and they scored 203-9, Jaydon Wellstead taking 3-20.

When Tanveer Ahmed 43* joined Ollie Smith 60*,for the fifth wicket, Aldwick needed 122, which they got with 10 balls to spare.

Ex-Aldwick player Will Pegg scored 103 for Arundel, who totalled 329. Dexter Hodges took his first league wicket. Andy Massey, 25, top scored as Aldwick threes fell 200 short.