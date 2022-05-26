Bognor win at Brighton to open Sussex Premier League win tally

Brighton & Hove v Bognor - Sussex Premier League

A gritty performance in challenging conditions saw Bognor get their first win of the Premier League season at Brighton.

Put into bat on a soft wicket favouring the bowlers, Joe Ashmore (52) and Taylor Jaycocks (43) continued their good form, taking on Brighton’s spinners where possible.

Bognor's Nick Stobart celebrates one of his wickets that earned victory at Brighton / Picture: Martin Denyer

Stephen Rigg’s 2-10 was the pick for the home side as Bognor’s lower order all contributed to an above-par score of 220-8.

Early wickets were always going to be important and New Zealander Nick Stobart delivered with aplomb for Bognor, taking four wickets in his opening spell as Brighton collapsed to 13-5, a mixture of seam, swing and clever fielding positions doing the damage.

Bognor’s spinners turned the screw further, but Brighton’s Adam Mates batted exceptionally well, leading a recovery initially, which developed into a late charge for the win.

However, on a day when nerves were tested, Jamie Woolnough beat Mates in the flight, the keeper stumped for 82. Stobart returned to clean up the tail, finishing with 6-26 as Bognor won by 42 runs.

Bognor 2nd v Slinfold

Harry Hood (86) and Oli Handson (89) survived three attempted Mankads in a partnership of 177 which formed the basis of Bognor’s superb 284. Slinfold batted well in reply but finished 208 all out, Handson taking 3-42.

Pagham 2nd v Aldwick - Div 6 West

Ex-Aldwick players Ed White and Jamie Murphy came back to haunt their former side with White making an unbeaten 106 and Jamie Murphy taking 3-30 for Pagham which were huge contributions towards their 81-run victory.

White opened with Chris Hayden (76) and together they piled on 161 for the first wicket before Ollie Smith caught Hayden off the bowling of Frankie Bigwood (1-47).

Smith was involved in all three wickets to fall in the innings as he took 2-47 in his spell as the home side finished on 242-3 from their 40 overs.

Aldwick's skipper Alex Cooper made a brave attempt to overcome Pagham with a determinded 75 before he fell to Murphy.

But with wickets tumbling at the other end, and only Bhumin Upahdyay (15) and Tom Hoare (14) making double figures, the visitors sucumbed to the bowling of Sam Mason (5-18) and were soon rattled out for just 161 in the 37th over.

This weekend Aldwick face Billingshurst.

West Wittering 2nd v Horsham 3rd - Div 9 West

Horsham decided to bat first on a flat-looking track but with the opening pair of Andy Priest and Kieran Baker bowling well, wickets started to fall at a regular rate. With four wickets down in the first 12 overs the Wittering attack were on top.

Kev Allsobrook struck with his first ball. Another wicket to Allsobrook was followed by Kaelan Baker claiming three wickets to allow Allsobrook to bag the last to bring the total to 57 all out – Allsobrook 3-5, Kaelan Baker 3-6, Priest 3-14 and Kieran Baker 1-18.

Horsham started with some excellent bowling from Harry Magnus and Louie Purchase.

But after a flurry of wickets and victory in the sight of the Horsham followers, fortune was turned and Andy Priest with 16 not out and Kieran Baker 10 not out got West Wittering over the line for a two-wicket win.

Aldwick 2nd v Goring 3rd - Div 12 West (South)

Aldwick twos suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Goring threes, who won by 49 runs.

Goring openers Graham Cornish (27) and Aidan Goodwin (30) got their side off to a strong start but consisent bowling from the Aldwick attack gave wickets to Ian Guppy (3-28), Andrew Massey (2-30), Alex Ryder (3-23) and Mike Bennett (2-39) and stemmed the flow of runs despite a good knock from Anuradh Sudhakaran (25) late on.

With home side restricted to 177 all out, the chase was on and openers Dion Sampson (14) and Jake Merrett (32) made a steady start, and then a solid 25 from Dan Austin followed.

The game was nicely set up for big-hitting skipper Guppy to take the bowling apart but he was out for a first-ball duck and Aldwick's chances were gone.

Keith Barrs (4-22) and Graham Cornish (3-10) polished off the rest and Aldwick were left floundering all out for 128.

Bognor 4th v Worthing

Bernie Burns hit 42 as Bognor scored 125 all out, but Worthing won by 5 wickets, Tim Hicks with 52*.

Ashling v Yellow Stump

t was a sad day for Ashling as inspirational captain Vin Kumbhar played his final game before migrating back to his native India.

It was brother Vaz however who took all of the early headlines with a brilliant 115. Useful support, principally from Stu Horlock (25) allowed the home team to post a challenging 208-9 from their 40 overs.

Reynolds was the one big success for the visitors retuning figures of 5 for 27.

Rob Calaco (4 for 14) ripped through the early order while Reynolds (43) provided some stability.