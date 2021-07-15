Bopara aiming to get Sussex Sharks 'superstars' over the Vitality Blast line

Ravi Bopara is enjoying T20 action as much as ever / Picture: Getty

They head to Hampshire on Friday and Kent on Sunday still with a bit to do to book a last-eight spot.

And as the weather-hit south group campaign reaches its conclusion, Bopara has hailed skipper Luke Wright and the talented ‘team of little superstars’ who have done well for Sussex in each of the past four seasons,

“Looking at our squad, it’s very good and strong,” said Bopara, whose half-century sealed a vital home win over his former club Essex last Friday.

“A lot of them have played international cricket and some are on the fringes of international cricket.

“We’ve got an incredibly strong side with a good leader in Luke Wright. Sussex have always been a strong side, when I played against them they were always one of those teams you looked at and said ‘they’ve got a strong side and they’re going to be tough to beat.

“We’ve got a team of little superstars and we hope we can go all the way.”

Bopara admits he loves the English T20. “It’s always good and it’s something I’ve been part of since it began in 2003 and every year since then, so I’m delighted to be part of another year and hopefully a few more.

“I love the fast-paced nature of the game. It’s crash bang wallop really and obviously, there’s a lot of skill involved in the game. I think it’s only when you play the game of T20 you realise the amount of skill work that goes into it.