Bowler’s eight-wicket haul leaves Worthing beaten - Sheilas and Seabirds meet

Worthing CC slipped to a home defeat against Mayfield CC in their latest Sussex Cricket League Division 2 fixture.

Mayfield were asked to bat after losing the toss and 66 from Rob Raymond and 50 from Henry Martin were the highlights in their innings of 211 all out.

Giorgio Rigali took 5-87 and there were two wickets apiece for Harry Merritt-Blann and Harry Dunn.

Worthing reached 68-0 in reply but after openers Nick Ballamy and Alex Watkins were out for 33 and 30 respectively, keeper Oliver Kaye (23) was the only othe batsman to make an impression and they were all out for 146 as Jake Vosloo (8-71) produced a superb spell of wicket-taking.

Worthing are down to fifth as a result, Mayfield eighth. Swift’s men are back in action next Saturday at home to the leaders, West Chiltington and Thakeham.

In Division 8 Central, Southwick and Shoreham CC’s afternoon began badly at a damp and blustery Buckingham Park when Harry Dorgan asked Forest Row to bat and lost stand-in wicket keeper Dean Ghasemi to a second ball injury, writes Steve Carden.

The luckless Ghasemi took a blow on the hand attempting to stop a rising ball from Harry Sutton. An inevitable reshuffle saw Farhad Barakzai take guard behind the timbers and Ghasemi nursing his wounds in the deep.

A brace of early victims for Gary Mussen gave succour on a tricky wicket but the other opening bowlers struggled to find rhythm as B Kumar swatted his way to 72 from 63 balls with support from Karuppiah’s solid 26 and P Winslow Thilagarajan’s 29 not out.

One-armed Ghasemi manfully hurled down seven overs and was rewarded with a well-deserved wicket, but the evergreen Paul Hudson took the plaudits with a spell 8-3-23-4 and as the 66-year-old pointed out, when Kevin Peel at a sprightly 72 took a catch at slip, a combined age of 138 was responsible for the wicket.

Stand -in keeper Barakzai did a sterling job taking two catches and a run-out as Forest Row set a target of 203.

Paul Hudson stepped up as Adam Walter’s opening partner in place of Ghasemi and both grafted dutifully against the new ball but when Hudson was caught on 13 (33 balls) a cascade of wickets saw the home XI struggling to stay in the game.

Skipper Dorgan suffered a golden duck and two other batsmen failed to score. Meanwhile Walter carried on serenely holding up his end whilst observing the mayhem.

It took Aussie Mussen coming in at No8 to restore some respectability in a partnership of 85 with Walter, until what seemed an Herculean task finally proved impossible when the indefatigable Walter was eventually bowled by Thilagarajan for a 100-ball 67. The Wickers fell well short on 168-9.

Dorgan said “It was a good effort in the field in tricky, horrible conditions. We had a good go at the chased but were always a bit short.”

The Southwick and Shoreham 2nd Xi suffered defeat away to Broadwater thirds despite another splendid knock for Danny Potter (58 from 33 balls) plus 30s for Bernie Hughes and Iain Carver.

Responding to Broadwater’s unusual decision to declare on 206-3 (with another 2 wickets for the consistent Archie Wareham) after 34 overs, the Wickers fell short by 20 runs.

Women’s cricket

by Carl Gendre

As the sun cut through the cloud Sunday lunchtime, the women’s cricketers of Shoreham Seabirds and Southwick Sheilas played their first ever competitive league match against each other.

Both teams played with great enthusiasm and skill to produce a very close contest.

The Sheilas won the toss and opted to put the Seabirds into bat first. The Seabirds played some wonderful strokes with the bat finishing their innings with an impressive 282 runs.

The final pairing put on a great display of runs which meant the Sheilas would have to be at their best in their innings. With four debutants this may have been a tall order, but the Sheilas came together and put on a display equal to the Seabirds.

The Southwick Sheilas eventually ran out as winners, scoring 287 runs and losing only two wickets. It was a fantastic display by both teams and a true celebration of women’s cricket in Sussex.