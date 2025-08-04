A second-place finish appears the best Three Bridges CC can achieve in the Sussex Premier League after a 103-run home defeat to leaders Horsham.

Horsham were put in to bat, opening with a 53-run partnership, but then found themselves 82-3 before a fourth wicket stand of 164, featuring 81 from Ollie Sheen, and an 89-ball 107 from South African overseas Matt de Villiers.

After having a lean time of late, de Villiers was certain to bounce back brutally, taking a strong liking to the Three Bridges attack once more – after scoring an unbeaten 168 in May’s home game.

Horsham set Bridges a 300-run target, and at 147-1 the chase was very much on – until James Russell and Rahul Tangirala were dismissed for 65 and 81 respectively, following which it became a procession with only two batsmen reaching double figures.

Sheen completed an excellent all round game with 4-52 and de Villiers sealed the 103 run win with 2-8.

Bridges are fourth – 79 points behind Horsham with five games left but only 22 off Preston Nomads, who are second.

Ifield’s battle of the bottom two at home to Bognor ended in a draw – which did not really suit either side.

The hosts elected to bat and 75 from skipper Mike Norris and 49 by Fazlan Nizamdeen helped them to 236-8, Absar Muhammad taking 3-56 for Bognor.

Bognor reached 212-9 in reply with 46 by Oliver Dabinett-Jays and 44 from Taylor Jaycocks. Ifield, for whom Daniel Smith took 5-75, were one wicket away from forcing the win.

Ifield remain ninth – 33 points behind East Grinstead, the side they would have to overtake to stay in the top flight.