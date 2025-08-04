Matt de Villiers - pictured earlier in the season - scored another ton as Horsham beat Three Bridges | Picture: Jenny Willis

Horsham CC consolidated their position at the top of the Sussex Premier League table with a strong win at Three Bridges, while Roffey were well beaten at home by second-placed Preston Nomads.

At Three Bridges, Horsham were put in to bat, opening with a 53-run partnership, but then found themselves 82-3 before a fourth wicket stand of 164, featuring 81 from Ollie Sheen, and an 89-ball 107 from South African overseas Matt de Villiers.

After having a lean time of late, de Villiers was certain to bounce back brutally, taking a strong liking to the Three Bridges attack once more – after scoring an unbeaten 168 in May’s home game.

Horsham set Bridges a 300-run target, and at 147-1 the chase was very much on – until James Russell and Rahul Tangirala were dismissed for 65 and 81 respectively, following which it became a procession with only two batsmen reaching double figures.

Sheen completed an excellent all round game with 4-52 and de Villiers sealed the 103 run win with 2-8.

With five games remaining, including home fixtures against Ifield (this Saturday, August 9) and Bognor, unbeaten leaders Horsham have a 57-point cushion.

At their Crawley Road ground, Roffey inserted Preston Nomads and, despite the first seven batsmen all making good starts, including 40s from Harry Eastman and Jaedyn Bartosh-Short, Roffey were pleased to bowl out Nomads for 242.

Will Fenwick took four wickets, Harnoop Kalsi three, with two for Toby Munt.

Skipper Sam Henderson said at the interval: “We’d have settled for that at the toss, and if we bat well then it’s game on.”

Roffey replied steadily, but a lethal burst from Zayn Khan with two wickets in two balls, swiftly followed by a third – and later a fourth - ripped the heart out of Roffey’s response.

Henderson staged a late rally with Aaron Joby (77), but with the asking rate escalating, Archie Lenham and Felix Venter shared the last five scalps, Nomads winning by 72 runs.

Roffey remain sixth and host Cuckfield on Saturday.