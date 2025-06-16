Danny Briggs is coming back to Sussex.

He will return to Hove from Warwickshire on a three-year contract at the end of the 2025 season.

Briggs, who played for Sussex between 2016 and 2020, will be available for selection in the Vitality T20 Blast, while also becoming part of the coaching set up to work with the club’s spinners.

One of the most accomplished white-ball bowlers in the country, Briggs holds the record as the leading wicket-taker in Vitality T20 Blast history, with an impressive 246 wickets. He was also a key figure in Hampshire’s golden run to six Finals Days between 2010 and 2015.

Danny Briggs playing for Sussex Sharks in the Blast | Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty

Briggs has continued to consistently amass wickets in the Blast for the Bears, claiming 29 scalps as they reached the quarter-finals last season.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to coming back to Sussex, it’s a really talented and exciting squad playing some great cricket.

"Hopefully I can help contribute to plenty of wins and trophies along the way. Hove is a special ground and I can’t wait to return.”

Sussex’s Director of Cricket, Paul Farbrace, added: “I’m delighted that Danny has agreed to come back to Hove and help us to challenge to win the T20 Blast and also play a leading role in helping to develop our spin bowlers.

“Danny is not only a top professional and has shown his skills on the field for a long period of time, but he is one of the best humans you will ever come across and will be a fantastic addition to our playing group and coaching group.”