Brighton and Hove sink Southwick in the Sussex League - in 28 photos

A knock of 56 by Omar Nasseri was the highlight of Brighton's total of 204 all out, in which Paul Grennan took an excellent 4-32. Southwick could only manage 173-7 in reply, with James OFarrell's 40 the highlight. The result leaves Southwick seventh in the table, two below Brighton. See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked.
1.
Action from Brighton and Hove III's 31-run victory at Southwick CC / Pictures: Stephen Goodger
