Sixes Social Cricket, the world’s first immersive cricketing experience, is launching a brand-new venue at Brighton i360 this June.

Brighton is set to become the fifth city in the UK to welcome the hugely popular Sixes brand, and the brand’s very first beachfront location. This marks Sixes’ eighth venue to date and follows Manchester, Birmingham, Leicester and four sites in London.

Re-imagining cricket for the modern socialite, guests can look forward to precision sports technology alongside burgers, sharing plates and wood-fired pizzas as well as a full menu of classic cocktails, beer, wine and shakes. Quality food and drink is at the heart of what Sixes offers, making it a must visit destination with or without the cricket.

When it comes to the cricket, guests can prepare for adrenaline fuelled batting as you take to the nets placed throughout the venue. From cricketing novices through to the professionals, guests can simply grab a bat, select their level and swing for the boundaries. Sixes' cutting-edge technology bowls out soft cricket balls, with points scored depending on which targets you hit. Sure to bring out everyone’s competitive side, it’s the perfect activity for groups and corporate events as well families and an evening out with friends.

The Brighton i360

Calum Mackinnon, Co-Founder of Sixes, says, “We have always dreamed about having a Sixes on the beach and our new location at Brighton i360 gives us just that! As well as our indoor nets, we plan to have three enclosed and weatherproof outdoor nets, which can be enjoyed all year round, with wonderful beach and sea views. We are super excited to be adding to the amazing experiences that Brighton i360 and the city of Brighton already offer."

Julia Barfield, Chair of Brighton i360, says, “Our vision for Brighton i360 is to create a 21st century beachside entertainment hub – a modern day West Pier - offering our visitors an exciting mix of world-class attractions, entertainment, eating and drinking options. Sixes will add to the ever-popular Brighton i360 observation tower, the Nyetimber Sky Bar and the adrenaline-fuelled Extreme 360 activities.

"Social entertainment games bars are a huge trend at the moment, and Sixes Social Cricket is a fantastic addition to the Brighton i360 site, appealing both to our existing visitors and attracting new audiences. Birthday party, corporate entertaining and group packages will be available combining a ride up to 450 feet on the Brighton i360 pod with a fun game of cricket and great food and drink at Sixes or in our beachside events spaces. No where else in the UK offers this unique combination of top-class entertainment options.”

Sixes Social Cricket will be moving into the current onsite restaurant space at Brighton i360 in June 2023. Brighton i360 will be closing West Beach Bar & Restaurant from June 5.

